Puri Jagannatha Dham royals visit Houston

by Arati Pati

This was their first visit to Houston. Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb and Maharani Leelabati Pattamahadevi of Puri Jagannatha Dham recently toured Houston during the weekend of May 19-20, 2018.

Dr. Arun Verma and Mrs. Vinni Verma, founder of Shri Sitaram Foundation along with Orissa Culture Center (OCC) and members of the Houston Odia community led by Jyoti Kar, Sarmistha Nanda and Dr. Gopal Mohapatra organized this rare opportunity at the O.P. Jindal India House, Houston. Gajapati and Maharani’s trip to USA was hosted by Dr. Niranjan and Swati Tripathy of DFW Hindu Temple Society of Irving, Texas. On Sunday, May 20, Gajapati Maharaja presented a multimedia presentation on The Glory of Lord Jagannatha to a curious crowd over 200 at India House.

During his one and half-hours’ lecture, Gajapati showed PowerPoint slides with remarkable artwork representing legendary and historical account of the famous Jagannatha Temple of Odisha and the origin of Lord Jagannatha after offering devotional offering to Lord Jagannatha, Lord Balabhadra, Lord Subhadra, and Lord Sudarshana with the queen by his side. The inquisitive audience was overwhelmed by learning the deep connection of Jagannatha culture to all other religions including Islam, Christianity, Jainism, Buddhism, Sikhism etc to understand the true meaning of “Unity in Diversity or Basudheiba Kutumbakam”.

Gajapati Maharaja, Dibyasingha Deb, is the king of 43 million people of Odisha, who represents the first and foremost Servitor of Lord Jagannatha. The Thakura Raja is the chairman of the Shri Jagannatha Temple Managing Committee. Adya-Sevak Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb ascended the throne in the year 1970 after the demise of his father, the then Maharaja of Puri, Gajapati Birakishore Deb at the age of 17. Having led an ordinary life, the king studied LLM at Chicago’s North-Western University, practiced law in Delhi, in the high court and Supreme Court, for some years. This handsome and dignified Raja is soft spoken and keeps interest in photography and reading belongs to the dynasty that is connected with the Ganga Kings of Odisha who founded the Shri Jagannatha Temple at the start of the 12th century A.D. To keep the tradition alive, he sweeps the entrusted area of rath during the famous Srigundicha Rath Yatra or Car Festival every year in Puri. A down-to-earth king who went to public schools like everyone else maintains a very simple lifestyle. Maharani Leelabati Pattamahadei is from the royal family of Jammu. She is a very lovely and sweet lady who speaks softly. She is fluent in Odia, Hindi, and English. The couple has four daughters.

Prior to his lecture at India House, Gajapati and Maharani Saheba visited first The Daru Bramha Jagannatha and His Family to offer their obeisance at Their current residence, 2728 East Glen Haven Boulevard, Houston, TX in the evening of Saturday, May 19, 2018. Daru Bramha Jagannatha and Family have been carved from the same Neem (Margosa) Tree of the Original Jagannatha Deities in Puri Dham. In 2015, during “Nabakalebara” or “New Embodiment” the Jagannatha Family has been engraved from the same tree. With the blessings and permission of Gajapati Maharaja They moved to Houston. This is a rare opportunity that Daru Brahmas have travelled outside of India for the first time.

Members of the Odia families in Houston area were anxiously waiting for the royal couple on Saturday evening and received them with a grand welcome. Over 100 members of this small community of OCC joined for an informal interaction with Gajapati and Maharani at this current residence. It was a very lively and energetic Q&A session. Both King and Queen enjoyed dinner “Chhapan Bhoga” prepared by the ladies of the community.

In late afternoon of May 20, Gajapati visited the OCC land, a 10 acre virgin land located at 3101 Fuqua Street, Houston. This is the future site for the Jagannatha Temple for Daru Bramha Jagannatha and His Family. Gajapati reviewed and discussed about future temple plan with Professor Debananda Pati and Dr. Aditya Samal of OCC. He was very excited to see such a beautiful land at the heart of Houston near the Texas Medical Center.

Later that day the Royal Couple visited the residence of Dr. Arun and Vinodini Verma for dinner that evening and spent about 3 hours discussing the Jagannath temple.

Gajapati and Maharani Saheba’s visit to Houston during this time of the year is extremely significant. Orissa Culture Center in association with Sri Sitaram Foundation is going to celebrate its 11th Annual Ratha Yatra on July 14, 2018 at India House. On June 24, 2018 (10AM-2PM) it will celebrate its Annual Deva Snana Purnima (Celestial Bathing) and Lord Jagannatha’s Birthday at 3101 Fuqua Street, Houston, TX. We encourage every Houstonian to join in this unique Houston Tradition.