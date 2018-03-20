Public smiles, private problems as Saudi prince visits White House

Saudi Arabia’s young crown prince heads to the White House Tuesday, looking to underscore his grip on power and ensure that several emerging points of friction don’t threaten a burgeoning alliance with Donald Trump.

In front of the cameras, it will be all back-slapping, handshakes, smiles and warm words.

This is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s first visit to the Oval Office since the 32-year-old cemented his role as the kingdom’s de facto political leader and embarked on economic and social reforms long sought by the west.

His reformist message and the promise of Saudi investment in the United States has endeared him to the neophyte US president — 39 years his elder — and America’s own political princeling Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law.

Trump and MBS — as he is known in Washington’s corridors of power — have seen eye-to-eye on concerns about Iran’s military activism, Middle East peace, relaxing Saudi Arabia’s deeply conservative laws and over their love for big ticket mega-investments.

“While the crown prince is in Washington, we’ll be advocating for $35 billion in commercial deals for US companies that would support 120,000 American jobs and advance Saudi Arabia’s economic reform agenda,” a senior US administration official said.

– Ripples in the pond –

But an all-out PR campaign designed to burnish the crown prince’s image, and declarations that “relations have never been better,” mask several problems that could spoil the honeymoon.

As Prince Mohammed arrived in Washington, word trickled out that Saudi Aramco — the kingdom’s energy behemoth — was cooling on the idea of a stock listing in New York, something Trump has publicly lobbied for.

The news was accompanied by expressions of concern about a US law that exposes Saudi Arabia to legal action over the 9/11 attacks, which Riyadh would dearly like to see removed.