Presidential Service Award presented to Sugar Land Prep student, Safiyya Patanam

by Matisen Turk

Edited by Aly Mathews

Hurricane Harvey brought unprecedented flooding and destruction to the city of Houston. Sugar Land Preparatory Academy’s 9th grader Safiyya Patanam saw this as a chance to make a difference in the lives of those affected.

To help with Harvey relief, Safiyya cleaned up debris, gutted houses, packed toiletries, and distributed bedding, clothes, and food for refugee families. This was made possible by Safiyya’s constant involvement with the Islamic Circle of North America, a nonprofit organization that provides disaster relief to those in need. In addition to engaging in Harvey assistance, Safiyya’s numerous philanthropic activities include tutoring a refugee family from Afghanistan, organizing the ICNA South Central Regional Convention, and helping out at her mosque during carnivals and events. It’s not unusual to find Safiyya and her family giving back to their community; they are deeply involved in ICNA Relief Houston and regularly participate in charity events. Referring to her tutoring of the kids from Afghanistan, Safiyya says that seeing the children progress in their studies is an overall humbling and satisfying experience that gives her a great sense of pride.

In recognition of her hard work, Safiyya recently received the President’s Volunteer Service Award. This award is given to honor volunteers who have dedicated themselves to multiple hours of service. So far, Safiyya has volunteered a total of 124 hours.

Safiyya continues to tutor the refugee family and help with ICNA Relief packing and distributing events. Sugar Land Prep is very proud of Safiyya and all she has done for the community. We know we will see great things from her in the future! Way to go, Safiyya!