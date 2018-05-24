Pratham raises $2.8 million to combat child illiteracy in India

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON – In yet another record-breaking fundraiser, Pratham Houston’s Chapter announced $2.8 million in pledges from its supporters at its 23rd annual gala. More than 900 people attended the sold-out event held at the Hilton Americas, downtown Houston.

In her opening remarks, Chapter President Asha Dhume drew attention to India’s staggering numbers of underprivileged children and how Pratham impacted the lives of over 50 million in the past two decades. “There are many more mountains to climb,” Dume said, referring to the 100 million children in India who still cannot read or write. “With its low-cost model, Pratham – India’s largest NGO focused on education – continues to maintain its operational efficiency by contributing over 90% of its revenues directly to the programs and has been successful in breaking the vicious cycle of literacy, poverty, child labor and unemployment.” Pratham has made great progress in its vocational training and women empowerment by giving the youth a second chance, she added.

Pratham was established in the slums of Mumba, with support from UNICEF, by Dr. Madhav Chavan, a post-doctoral student from the University of Houston, and Farida Lambay, a social worker in India. As one of India’s largest education charities, with a presence in 23 of India’s 29 states, Pratham has seen its methods replicated in a dozen countries, including Mexico.

The first US chapter was founded in Houston in 1999 by prominent Indian-American businessman and philanthropist Vijay Goradia, who was looking to make a difference back home. It was reported that last year, donors in the US contributed $20 million for Pratham’s mission to have “every child in school and learning well.”

Pratham’s Global Ambassador and celebrated Bollywood actor Waheeda Rehman was the guest of honor. This was her second Houston gala, the first being in 2000. “All children of Pratham will be blessed with your support,” Rehman said. Gala co-chairs Swatantra and Bimla Jain honored her on the occasion. Reminiscing about her all-time hit song, “Aaj phir jine ki tamanna hai” (Today, I desire to live again), and that is the kind of feeling Pratham instills in those it touches, Jain said.

Bollywood actress and former Miss India Neha Dhupia, along with LA-based comedian Rajiv Satyal, who has performed for Houstonians at several fundraisers, served as the evening’s delightful co-emcees.

Dr. Anupam Ray, Consul General of India, said he was a witness to Pratham’s work in the most rural areas. “Pratham is the kind of intervention we need in India, to harness the power of youth,” stressing the importance of education.

Ganpat Luche, 29, former vocational training student, shared his experience as a testimony to the organization. He received training at Pratham’s Hospitality Training Center and now works as a waiter in Dubai earning $800 a month. He plans to save up and open his own restaurant in his hometown someday.

Dr. Rukhmani Banerji, CEO, Pratham Education Foundation, who founded and directed the Annual Status of Education Report, said about Pratham’s program, “Now it’s time to see if the building blocks are in place – the basic math, science and reading. In India we still have a problem where a child may go to school but does not have the ability to read,” she said, stressing the need to work with the child directly.

50 million children are educated through Pratham’s literacy programs, 75,000 young adults are trained and placed in jobs, and 22,000 girls who dropout are given a second chance to finish high school. Pratham surveys approximately 600,000 children annually to inform education policy.

Live and silent auctions, dance performance, cocktails, and an Indian-style dinner kept the guests entertained. The evening concluded with a glamorous fashion show choreographed by Simran Rihal, showcasing dazzling designs from world-renowned fashion designer, Tarun Tahiliani.

Pratham USA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a consistent four-star rating from Charity Navigator that seeks to raise awareness and mobilize financial resources for its work in India. For more information or to make a tax-deductible contribution, visit prathamusa.org.