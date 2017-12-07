Pratham Holiday Luncheon 2017

The hi-fashion, glitzy luncheon raised $175,000 for Pratham’s women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship programs. Ash Shah, Pratham’s president announced that 10% of the amount raised would be donated to Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

The much-awaited Pratham Holiday Luncheon held on December 1st, 2017 at the Junior League of Houston was an at-capacity event attended by Houston philanthropists, education leaders, and community members.

The Holiday Luncheon was emceed by the charming Rekha Muddaraj, TV Anchor, KHOU 11 News. Rekha kicked off the event by introducing Pratham Houston President, Ash Shah, who has lead the chapter for the last 2 years and continued to build the Pratham brand as a premier charity organization in the city. Mr. Shah’s two-year term expires at the end of this year and he encouraged guests to continue to support incoming president Asha Dhume.

At his last event as president, Mr. Shah outlined the accomplishments of Pratham during his tenure and how the funds raised at this event would help in providing vocational skill training to young women in India and enabling their entrepreneurial dreams of setting up micro-enterprises. During an emotional note of thanks, he commended the entire Pratham Team for their hard work and effort, and expressed gratitude to event attendees and donors for their love and support.

With an introduction by event co-chair Leena Shah, keynote speaker, Ms. Gabriella Rowe, Head of School at the Village School gave an inspirational speech narrating her personal journey growing up in New York and successfully running the Mandel School before moving to the Village School in 2015. She asked the audience to keep the focus on promoting good values to our children instead of focusing only on grades. She recalled her association with Pratham from several years ago and commended the great work that the organization does in India.

Ms. Rowe was awarded a plaque of appreciation by co-chair Susan Boggio, who also recalled her long time association with Pratham and thanked the guests for making it the most successful Luncheon that Pratham has ever had.

Following the keynote, President Ash Shah led a pledge drive raising a total of $175,000 for Pratham’s women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship programs. Mr. Shah mentioned that 10% of the amount raised would be donated to Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

During a lovely lunch, guests were treated to an elegant fashion show by the “House of Ghungat” with stores in Houston, New Delhi and Dubai. Models walked the ramp in designs from the Kashmir-inspired “Shalimar” collection. Fashion designers, Anuj and Shaveta Choudhary, along with the talented fashion show choreographer Simran Rihal, did a phenomenal job to make this a sensational jaw-dropping fashion show .

The Luncheon event ended with a Vote of Thanks by Asha Dhume with a note to mark your calendars for May 12, 2018 for the 2018 Pratham Houston Gala and December 7th, 2018 for the Pratham Holiday Luncheon.