Pratham fundraiser sets a new record high, raises $1.4m at its 22nd Anniversary Gala

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON (April 5, 2017)– The local chapter of Pratham USA held a sold-out fundraiser on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the Hilton Americas, Galleria to an audience of 800 guests and supporters of Pratham.

Special Guest Sushmita Sen, former Miss Universe 1994, Bollywood actress and single mother to her two daughters Renee, 17 and Alisha, 7 years old, spoke passionately about the importance of education. Reminiscing about her role as a world figure and what her father Subir Sen, an officer in the Indian Air Force had once told her, she said “If you want to know yourself, the place you have in this world, you need to educate yourself.” Sen was schooled at Kendriya Vidhyalay government-run schools all over India for children of servicemen, who are tend to move home every three years. Without such a system it would have been challenging for children, Sen expressed. Addressing hundreds of Pratham’s supporters present that night, she said, “You are people from back home and people who have made a difference to our home.”

Ash Shah, President, Pratham Houston welcomed the gathering and shared his experience with the organization. “Pratham struck a deep chord in my heart because of its low-cost, scalable model that can dramatically change the grassroots foundation of India’s children and her youth,” he said. Shah is a prominent Houston businessman who is involved with several other charitable institutes. “The vicious cycle of illiteracy that leads to child labor, to early marriages, to perpetual poverty – generation after generation – can all be eliminated when we remove the weakest link – the lack of education and that is what Pratham strives for.” Recognizing Pratham’s leaders, Shah highlighted support, particularly Deepak Raj, President of Pratham USA, Dr. Rukmini Banerjee, CEO of Pratham, Vijay and Marie Goradia, Swatantra and Bimla Jain, Hemant and Indrani Goradia. Notably thanking Consul General of India Dr. Anupam Ray and Sushmita Sen, Shah said, “Last year, we invited fashion designer Manish Malhotra and this year we are graced with the presence of Sushmita Sen. I guess we can finally say: “Houston, We are Happening!”

The gala had 4 Co-Chairs and the 3 Honorary Chairs. Asha Dhume, Vice President, Pratham Houston spoke of Pratham unique, scalable model which educates a child for the entire year for as low as $25. It has impacted the lives of over 45 million children in the last 2 decades. Pratham has also been making tremendous strides in the field of vocational guidance and women empowerment as well, giving so many a second chance for a quality of life.

The gala’s 4 Co-Chairs and the 3 Honorary Chairs were recognized on the occasion. Casey Curry, Meteorologist at KTRK- ABC13 in Houston served as the Mistress of Ceremonies.

Consul General Dr. Anupam Ray in his message mentioned that Indian Americans are making headlines and are being featured in Times Square, CNN, New York Times, People Magazine, and many others, “because Houston Indians give, and that is the tradition of the Indian community here,” he said, referring to the recent event when India House gave $100.000 to Ian Grillot, the American hero. And then in a motivational spirit he asked, “Can you beat that?”

Dr. Ray spoke of India’s economic advancements, “But we will not be a great nation,” he said, “until we take everybody along; until every boy and girl in India has a chance to go to school, get an education and to be what they want to be.” Dr. Ray was later honored and presented with a plaque by Marie Goradia, past president of Pratham Houston.

Pratham has been actively engaging in promoting Pratham Young Professionals (PYP) to spread awareness and Houston is the first PYP chapters in the US, with Hardik Shah as its president. Krish Shah and Aryan Shah, young sons of Ash Shah, shared their experience with Pratham and urged everyone to give to a benevolent cause like Pratham. Together they made a contribution of $500 to Pratham. The pledge drive was incredibly elevating and generated a positive energy through the rest of the evening. Guests were treated to dinner sumptously catered by Madras Pavilion, after which was the entertainment segment was provided by Rice University’s Rasika Dance Troupe.