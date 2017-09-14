Post-Harvey Solid Waste FAQs for City Residents Who Participate in the FB Municipal Program

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, City officials are partnering with Fort Bend County and Municipal Solid Waste Program contractor—WCA—to provide residents with up-to-date information about trash pickup plans. The FAQs below address the most common solid waste questions being asked and are subject to change based on developing schedules or volumes of debris and may alter the recovery timetable.

Who will pick up my trash?

For residents receiving City service, WCA is currently only picking up all contents in the 95-gallon blue carts.

When will storm debris such as building materials and tree limbs be picked up and who is handling those collections?

Other waste resulting from Hurricane Harvey, such as construction, demolition debris and tree limbs, will be picked up in accordance with the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management debris management program. They are scheduled to start this clean up beginning Saturday, Sept. 9.

When will my trash be picked up?

Your regular pick-up days for solid waste placed in the blue cart started after Hurricane Harvey on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

When will my recycling be picked up?

Your regular recycling pick-up days will resume beginning the week of Monday, Sept. 11.

When will my bulk waste be picked up?

As advised by WCA, your regular bulk waste pick-up days are anticipated to resume beginning the week of Monday, Sept. 18.

When will my bagged green waste, such as grass or leaves, be picked up?

As advised by WCA, collection of your regular bagged green waste, such as grass or leaves, is anticipated to resume on the regularly scheduled day beginning the week of Monday, Sept. 18. Alternatively, you may place the bagged green waste in your blue cart for pick up.

Will I receive a rebate or discount if WCA did not pick up my household trash, yard trimmings, and recyclable materials during or after the hurricane?

No. Pursuant to WCA’s contract with the City, if the company is unable to perform its duties because of an event out of its control, such as a hurricane or a tornado, WCA’s inability to perform must be excused during and after such event to provide crews with enough time to correct the adverse effect of the event.

Do I have to separate my trash for pick up?

Yes. Refer to the “Separating Your Debris” diagram above and on the homepage of the City’s website: www.missouricitytx.gov.

For updates, please watch the City website, like us on Facebook—fb/MissouriCityTX, follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat—@MissouriCityTX and watch Missouri City Television (Ch. 16 on Comcast and Ch. 99 on AT&T U-verse).