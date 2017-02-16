PetroChina’s growth in Houston as told by its president Shaolin Li

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON – On Thursday February 9, the Asian Chamber of Commerce (ACC) luncheon, featured guest presenter Shaolin Li, President, PetroChina International (America), Inc.(PCIA) and Chairman, The Houston Chapter of China General Chamber of Commerce-USA to speak on ‘The Making of a Company: Petrochina.’ Based in Houston, Texas, PCIA primarily engages in the trading of crude oil, natural gas, petrochemicals, and refined petroleum products; as well as in operating an international shipping business. As part of PetroChina International’s growth strategy in the Western Hemisphere, PCIA was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

“For the first three years we suffered loss had only three people (including me) in office,” Li spoke of the company’s humble beginnings and early struggles that included social, cultural and even language setbacks. In 2012, PCIA formed a 100% owned subsidiary, PCIC in Calgary as a base for Canadian business. In 2014 another PCIA subsidiary was established in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “As of today we have 165 people, among that 143 are local hire,” Li said speaking of the company’s philosophy to allow suitable people in suitable position to do suitable things.

Shaolin started his career in 1989 at the Dushanzi Refinery in Xianjiang, China, where in 1997 he was appointed as General Manager of the Import Export Division. In 2000, he was promoted to President of the PetroChina International Northwest China Corporation.

Shaolin was elected as Chairman of The Houston Chapter of China General Chamber of Commerce in August, 2015. CGCC-Houston has expended from 39 members to 71 members over the past one and half year, and has now become the commercial service organization for Chinese and US companies in Houston and eight other states in the Southern US. He holds an Executive MBA from the National University of Singapore. He also has a degree in American and British Literature from the Foreign Studies University in Xian, China.

On the occasion, Linda Toyota, president ACC announced that she would be vacating her position as president of the Chamber to assume her new role as HCC’s Associate Vice Chancellor for Communications and Marketing on February 27, 2017. Toyota, who has served as the chamber’s president since October 2011, has 20 years of leadership experience. Among her notable non-profit positions, Toyota served as the Sr. Vice President of Development for the Houston Technology Center and the Development Officer for the Holocaust Museum Houston.

In her farewell address, she urged the ACC members to continue the great work they have been doing to make an impact in the mainstream as Asian community. Make your voice heard was her message. Toyota also requested that members take advantage of the Asian Night at the Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo

On Tuesday, March 14, 2017 from 6PM- 9:30PM. Private networking in the Chairman’s Club includes a complete BBQ buffet and open bar and group seating for the Meghan Trainor performance for $100. There are also $25 lodge seats available which do not include the private reception. You can purchase your tickets at www.asianchamber-hou.organ/2017Rodeo.