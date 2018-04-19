Performing Asia: The Forgotten Empress

Presented Asia Society Texas Center and

Co-presented by EnActe Arts

Combining South Asian classical dance, live music, multi-media, and theater, The Forgotten Empress is a dynamic dance drama based on the life of Empress Noor Jahan. The performance will explore her influence in 17th century Mughal India, and how she maintained power in a male-dominated empire, only to be almost forgotten in the latter years of her life and in death.

Acclaimed kathak artist Farah Yasmeen Shaikh, director Matthew Spangler, and musical director Salar Nader, along with their team of world-class musicians and actors, deliver the spectrum of emotions, relationships and occurrences surrounding this powerful woman.

An additional performance on April 20 features the same program.

For details and tickets, visit: www.asiasociety.org