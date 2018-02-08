Pecan Grove Elementary student reunited with dad who was serving overseas

As Connor stayed behind in his classroom, his classmates made their way into the hallway and lined up against the wall with other students holding American flags. When SSG Miron arrived, the students began playing and singing along to the song, “God Bless the U.S.A.,” by Lee Greenwood. Staff Sgt. Miron slowly made his way down the hall, and when he got close to Connor’s classroom, his teacher Ms. Higdon led Connor out of the classroom. It took Connor a few seconds to realize it was his dad standing right in front him, but once he realized who it was, the two shared a warm and very long embrace.

When asked what he was most excited to do with his dad now that he’s home, Connor simply said that he couldn’t wait to get home and wrestle.