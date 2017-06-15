Pearland City Runoff Elections: Mayor Tom Reid secures position

The City of Pearland, Brazoria County, Texas conducted a hotly contested runoff election on June 10th 2017. Incumbent Mayor Tom Reid, a friend of Indian community for four decades, won the election with 59.3%. Former Councilman Woody Owens won the City Council seat number 7 with 58.3%

Indian community under the leadership of Sam Kannappan assisted the Mayor’s election with the help of team of volunteers such as Dr. SG. Appan, Dr. Venu Menon, Ramani Row, Thangaraj, Somarajan Nair, Achalesh Amar and others. This election is a historical event in Pearland city’s election which received a lot of attention due to issues raised by opposing candidates.