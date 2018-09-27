Paying it Forward: Mayor Turner requests donations and volunteers to assist areas affected by Hurricane Florence

HOUSTON – At the direction of Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Houston Relief Hub will coordinate Houston’s Paying It Forward Hurricane Relief Response to Hurricane Florence.

The Mayor’s Office has made contact with relief groups in the region that are requesting:

Cleaning supplies (with bleach)

Personal hygiene items

Nonperishable food

Bottled water

Pet food and supplies

The relief effort will accept donations from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 22 and Sunday, September 23 at the George R Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida de las Americas Dr., Hall B-3 off Chartres St. (located 3rd level Ramp GRB)

Mayor Turner will personally hand off the donated items in Columbia, South Carolina next week, where relief efforts for coastal communities in both states are being concentrated.

“The rest of the country was incredibly generous when Harvey floodwaters invaded parts of our City more than one year ago. People opened their hearts and their wallets to us” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “While our City’s recovery efforts continue, I know Houstonians want to help people who are suffering as a result of Hurricane Florence. That’s why I am encouraging Houstonians, who can, to pay it forward and assist with recovery efforts on the east coast.”

In addition to donations, the Hub requests volunteers to assist with coordination, sorting, and loading of donations. If you are able to volunteer please email help@houstonreliefhub.org with the day and time you can help.

Volunteer shifts will be available Saturday and Sunday during the following hours:

9 a.m.-noon

Noon – 3 p.m.

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Financial contributions can be made directly to the OneSC Fund: https://www.yourfoundation.org/community-impact/one-sc-fund-sc-flood-relief