Outpour of Indian community volunteers for Harvey Rescue, Recovery and Rebuilding

Within no time Houston Harvey WhatsApp group was created, people started joining the group to help and rescue people who were stranded and the group currently has 171 members. Volunteers reached out to help in rescue and recovery phase of Harvey. They sent out boats and trucks to rescue families who were stranded in katy, sugar land and cypress areas. About 300 people were rescued through boats and trucks. List of a few active members of the group are Kishore Ramaraju, Umang Mehta, Amir Ali Dhodiya, Abhiya Malhotra, Sridhar Dadi, Achalesh Amar, Madukar Adi, Shankar Tangirala, Gaurav Tripathi, Velma, Achalesh Amar, Geetha Ravula, Raj Anandeshi, Bangar Alloori, Nisha Mirani, Yogina Patel, Ratna Prasad Gummadi and many more

Organizations that joined in the Hurricane Harvey to rescue, recovery and rebuild houston are Sewa International, Desi Friends Group, VT Seva, ISKCON Houston, Shiv Shakti Mandir, Sage Productions, Telugu Radio Hungama, Ashtalakshmi Temple, Ashirwad A Blessing, Graduate Indian Students Organization, Andhra Pradesh Non Resident Telugu, iEducate, NATA Houston Chapter, TANA , Telugu cultural association, ITServ

Restaurants who rushed with generosity and provided hot meals to Houstonians at various shelters, to Cajun Navy, USCG, First Responders, Policer Officers, Firefighters, Fire stations, Churches, Temples and to volunteers groups are BNG – Biryani and Grill, Biryani Pot, Biryani Factory, Bawarchi, Hyderabad House, Shiv Shakthi Mandir, VT Seva, ISKCON Govinda’s, Vishala, Mayuri, Universal Bakery, Amaravati, Cafe India, Nirmanz, Chowpatty Chaat, Deep Foods, Tandoori Night Dhaba, Madras Pavillion and more. Close to 20,000 hot meals were provided by Indian Community.

List of a few places where meals was served Fellowship Church Katy, Life Church Katy, Fire Station (Kingsland and Mason) Katy, Apostle Church Katy, Fulshear Church, First responders Katy Mills (Katy), First responders Memorial Mall, Fire Station 6 on Washington Ave (Houston Heights), Memorial Hermann Hospital (Katy), Katy Elks Lodge, Don Coleman Coliseum, Linc Mission – Immigration and Rufegee service, Linc Ministries international Downtown, St Theresa church sugarland, Houston’s Historic Fifth Ward, Lamar Indian students at Beaumont and several temples/locations in Port Arthur and Beaumont such as the Chinmaya Mission in Beaumont and many more

Supplies such as bedding, comforters, pillows and toiletries were collected rapidly and sent to many shelters and schools across Houston to provide Harvey Evacuees a comfortable stay. A few places where supplies were dropped off by Indian community are Cinco Ranch High School, Thurgood Marshall High School, church st faustian @ fulshear, COTHA-Church of the Holy Apostles, Pasadena Link Mission, Houston’s Historic The Fifth Ward and other shelters.

ISKCON Houston has been serving 250- 300 hot meals daily, they are Collecting donations & items for shelters & people affected by Harvey. Provided 260 vegetarian meals for UH volunteers who needed vegetarian food and low income community in downtown.

Sewa International in rescue operations helped rescue of 673 people, they sourced and served 10000 hot food meals, donated 10 truck load of supplies and over 18000 hours of direct community service by the volunteers.

Sage Productions dispatched boats to over 100 families by working with the Cajun Navy and Red Cross. Their team used our trucks as SUV’s to get to people where there was less than 4ft of water and beyond that, they asked the Cajun Navy to dispatch boats. Sage productions team rescued families with little babies and recently took a family back to their apartment to get their passports so that they could make it to Dallas for a flight to India. They have been working with local volunteer groups to distribute food to hospitals and individuals and have distributed food for over 400 people and are currently assisting people in registering for FEMA, insurance claims, apartment re-settlement and asset management. They are also asking people to reach out to them if they have lost their jobs so they may assist them in getting employed asap and get them transitioned into the new normal. www.sageproductions.biz. Team members at Sage production are Sajawal Dass, Raman Jain, Ahmed Kamal, Adil Dass, Yuvraj Malhotra, Abiya Olivia Malhotra.

VT SEVA delivered hot meals to various shelters, they catered more than 4000 sandwiches for kids and 800 hot meals to shelters and people effected by Harvey. They donated bedding and toiletries to shelters. VT Seva is actively participating in rebuilding phase and providing cleanup service to Riverstone, Meyerland and Katy subdivisions. To volunteer or need help visit vtsworld.org

Shiv Shakthi mandir

Actively participated in rescue and recovery phase of Harvey, served close to 5000 meals and donated supplies to many shelters.

Ashirwad A Blessing :

Ashirwad volunteers worked with Shiv Shakti Mandir, Desi Friends WhatsApp group, American Hindu Coalition, ISKCON Houston, VTSEVA (Ashta Lakshmi Temple), SEWA International, iEducate, ITSERVE, Biryani Factory, Sage Productions, Telugu Radio Hungama, Raj Anandeshi & Team Simeon Mesa, Pearland Group, Riverstone Neighbors and Voice of Sanatan Hinduism Radio and all volunteers who came forward to help.

Ashirwad A Blessing is delivering household supplies, hot meals and coordinating rebuild efforts with volunteer organizations to help Harvey effected families. They havedelivered and distributed 750 hot meals to various shelters in Katy, Missouri City, Houston, Pasadena. Distributed 200 hot meals and basic household supplies door to door to low income families in Houston’s Historic Fifth Ward. Coordinated Rescue boats to save families. Distributed funds raised and small donations by individual and groups to low income families. Donated and delivered bedding, comforters, pillows, canned food, snacks, water, cereals, toiletries to shelters at Cinco Ranch High School, Katy, Thurgood Marshall High School, Missouri City, Pasadena Link Mission, Elks Lodge, Church at Fulshear, COTHA Church of Holy Apostles, ISGH – Brand Lane Islamic Center Masjid Sabireen. Coordinating Rebuild efforts with Sewa International in Katy, TX

KPRC Channel 2 covered our distribution & hot meals live.

https://www.click2houston.com/news/volunteers-help-clean-mold-from-residents-homes-in-fifth-ward

Ashirwad A Blessing Wingz Team who reached out to Harvey effected families and shleters : Geetha Ravula, Vidya Satish, Manisha Halapeti, Prasad Kella, Sri Ravula, Ashutosh Sapru, Sachin Joshi, Sumathi, Jyothi Rao, Saanika Halepeti and collaborated efforts with Raj Ananddesi, Team Simeon Mesa, Surya Prakash and Sridhar Kyatha.