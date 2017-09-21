OptumRx supports FBISD students with back to school needs

FORT BEND ISD (September 15, 2017) – For the past five years, OptumRx has supported Fort Bend ISD students with donations of backpacks and school supplies. This year was no exception as OptumRx representatives May Utti and Scott Miller presented FBISD Collaborative Communities staff with more than 35 backpacks filled with school supplies, as well as six containers of school supplies for the District’s Shared Dreams Program. The items will be distributed to FBISD Pre-Kindergarten students as needed throughout the school year.

For two weeks during the summer, OptumRx employees took part in their company’s annual back-to-school supply drive, where the Employee Community Connect Group donated backpacks and other employees donated supplies (including composition books, folders, crayons, pencils, tissue and other items) or made monetary donations to support the drive.