Office space market stays strong in Sugar Land, Fort Bend area

Local economic development officials call the office market in Fort Bend, with emphasis on the city of Sugar Land, one of the strongest in Texas, citing diversity of development and the influence of young entrepreneurs as key factors.

“The good thing is we’re very successful in filling up existing office space,” said Jeff Wiley, president/CEO of the Greater Fort Bend Economic Development Council . “The bad side is there’s very little to market at this point in time.”

According to the Sugar Land 4B Corp. annual report for the year ending Sept. 20, 2016: “Schlumberger continues its plan to consolidate the company’s U.S. headquarters to the City of Sugar Land as part of its long-term resource management and consolidation strategy

Robert Lung, Sugar Land Economic Development assistant director, said the city’s 3.4 million sq. feet of Class A office space is 96 percent occupied, which he called very strong indeed. Fort Bend County with 4.1 million square feet of Class A office space has only 9.8 percent vacant.

Sugar Land also has a little more than 4 million sq. feet of Class B space which is 9 percent vacant and 440,000 square feet of Class C space which has a 7.5 percent vacancy rate.

Lung attributes the low vacancy rates to the city’s varied economic base.

“We are a lot more diverse and not tied to one industry,” Lung said. That diversification softened the blow felt by other office markets in the Houston area when the price of oil crashed.

He lists companies that call Sugar Land home as including Houston Methodist Sugar Land with 2,100 employees, United Health with more than 1,200 employees and Tramontina USA with roughly 800 employees.

Both he and Wiley cite amenities as important to companies that want to locate in Fort Bend and Sugar Land.

Lung points to Sugar Land’s Constellation Field and the Smart Financial Centre as quality of life aspects that are a big draw for companies looking at the region. “That’s helped us a lot,” he added.

Wiley said, “What goes on in the Fort Bend market is influenced by young millennials who want to work, shop and play in the same location.”

That conclusion is based on conversations with developers and their representatives.

“Millennials tend not to have same generational habits as generations before them did,” said Wiley, like buying a first house which is what his generation grew up with. “These guys are about experience, amenities and everything being available. Corporations want to locate where they can keep that talent.”

Developments companies look for a mixed-used environment that not only has office space but attractive restaurants and retail.

“That mixed-use component hopefully positions those developments to attract a range of consumers and office tenants,” said Wiley.

“Sugar Land is being helped by the Smart Financial Centre,” he said. “Talk with restaurants on concert nights.”

Wiley added, “Every developer looks at what worked in the past and how to refine the model for the future. Retail is changing and so is the mix of employees and what they desire in a location.”

Sugar Land Town Square sent out a January news release in which it announced “This highly amenitized mixed-use development’s Class A office space starts the new year 95.6 percent leased following 2016’s robust period of lease renewals and new tenant signings. A recent market report stated that the overall East Fort Bend County/Sugar Land market is the second strongest Class A office market out of 23 submarkets.

“It was our strongest leasing year ever, including lease transactions of some 210,000 square feet,” said Don Janssen, a principal with Planned Community Developers, which manages Sugar Land Town Square. “This means that more than 37 percent of our total office space experienced some type of lease transaction.

“The old real estate mantra of location, location, location is being somewhat replaced by a new one…amenities, amenities, amenities!, continued Janssen in the news release. “Millennials absolutely love the idea of stepping out into a lively setting where they can grab a bite, enjoy a cup of coffee or hang out after work,” he said.

“We have been extremely pleased with the performance of Sugar Land Town Square since we acquired it in 2013,” said Fernando Urrutia, vice president of Asset Management at Lionstone Investments. “As a mixed-use property, it has been able to excel despite less than ideal market conditions.”

Another percentage of which Lung is proud is the increase in the number of jobs. “We feel like we’ve become an economic powerhouse with our employment of 64,600 plus jobs in the city,” said Lung. “That’s more than a 40 percent increase in jobs since 2012.”

Topping Fort Bend Economic Development Council’s list of major private employers are Fluor Corp., Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Schlumberger Technology Corp., all of which are located in Sugar Land.

Much of the office development has been recent and on the east side of Fort Bend County, but Wiley sees increased potential along the Grand Parkway and I-69 as the latter highway is extended to the county line. “We’ve got developers who will be in a position to be successful,” he said.

Among project sites he lists are LaCenterra, Parkway Lakes, Aliana, the Boardwalk in Katy and the former Texas Instruments site in Stafford. (-Patch.com)