NRI of the Year Awards: Four UAE-based Indians bag top titles

by Kelly Clarke Dubai

Four UAE-based expatriate Indian nationals have bagged the top titles at the 2018 NRI of the Year Awards, fighting off more than 11,500 global nominees.

Dubbed as heroes who have made their mark on foreign shores, Amiteash Paul, Jogiraj Sikidar, Vardaraj Shetty, and Prasanth Manghat live true to the phrase ‘make India proud’, and have been recognised for their significant contributions in keeping their Indian heritage alive, despite living away from home.

Now in its fifth year, the NRI of the Year Awards, presented by Times Now, ICICI Bank and Global Indian International School, has so far awarded 15 Indian expatriates living in the UAE, with this year’s accolades adding four more winning titles to the list, taking that number to 19.

A total of 22 NRIs were crowned for the 2018 edition Award. Of the five winners based in the Middle East, four of which are living in the UAE.

Amiteash Paul – Academics (The Indian High School, Dubai). Born and raised in Dubai, Indian High School student Amiteash Paul is one of many who proudly call both Dubai and India home.

Though he has been recognized for his academic excellence before, including bagging the Hamdan Award for Distinguished Academic Performance in 2015/16, he said he was humbled by this latest award.

Jogiraj Sikidar – Arts and Culture (Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts). Music has always been a part of Jogiraj Sikidar’s life. It’s in his blood.

Classically trained from the age of four, he said to be recognized for his contribution towards Arts and Culture was a dream come true.

Vardaraj Shetty – Entrepreneur (Ramee Group of Hotels and Resorts). Landing in the UAE 40 years, Vardaraj Shetty comes from very humble beginnings.

Growing up in a small village in Kundapura, Karnataka, he has built a successful business in the hospitality sector in the Middle East and India.

Prasanth Manghat – Professional (NMC Health), CEO and Executive Director, NMC Health Plc did not hesitate to answer.

“Blessed with intuitive decision making, I am always on the move and I love to decode the human mind and constantly try to decipher the connected human behaviour.” Working in the UAE for 14 years, Manghat has worked alongside Dr. BR Shetty (founder of NMC Healthcare), from day one.

(-Khaleej Times)