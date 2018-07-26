NRI Janasena parade in Houston in support of Janasena Party in South India

HOUSTON, July 21, 2018 – The Janasena Party (People’s Army) from Telugu States (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) of India, has been working for “Fight for the Rights of Every Common Person.” The Andhra Pradesh State bifurcation demands, Eradicating Corruption in Andhra Pradesh, Clean Governance, Primary Health and Higher Education to every citizen. The NRI Janasena is supporting seamlessly to fulfil the Telugu people basic rights and better future for younger generation.

In the support of Janasena Party, “NRI Janasena” organized “Texas Janasena Family Picnic” in Houston with over 250 members, along with Parade like Pavan Kalyan’s Vizag RK Beach Parade. Seshadri Manchem, Venkat Seelam, Gopal Gudapati, Sasi Lingineni and Rajesh Yallabandi from Houston Texas lead this NRI Janasena event.

The program started by Diya Naidu Potula (attired as Barata Mata ) singing “Vandamataram” song, along with many euthanasic and patriotic young children. Young Kids and Janasena performed cultural activities, patriotic songs and Janasena songs in this program. Siri Nallamothu and Diya Naidu Potula patriotic and Pawan Kalyan songs were highlight in the event.

Guest all over Texas attended this event, Vishnu Nagireddy, Santosh Dachepalli, Ranga Rachapudi ( along with Family ) and Ranga Reddy Korpol from San Antonio TX, Venkat Malisetty and Varun Etakula and Pravallika Vinnakota from Dallas TX.

The guests and attendees are discussed many things on Current Andhra Pradesh government failures, Special Status to AP, Janasena importance in current Andhra Pradesh politics, NRIs role in Janasena ground level strengthening, support of Janasena in 2019 Elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The Facebook live coverage by Vishnu Nagireddy is highlight of this event. Thousands of live viewers across globe viewed this live event, and appreciations comments in Facebook .

The entire Texas team appreciated “Home returning” NRI Durgarao Nippuleti garu (from Tadepalli Gudem), for his decision to move to India to support Janasena Strengthening ground level.

Janasena teamed “acrylic hand painting” by Veera Mahila “Pavani Mekala” was highlight in the event. More than dozed paints were sold to Janasena followers. The entire amount collected has been donated to Janasena Party behalf of “Texas Janasena”.

The cultural & sports winners and participants were presented “Janasena party symbol” sports trophies by Guests and elders attended to the Event.

The event team thanked the sponsors “Visitors-Guru insurance” Raghu Sunki Reddy, “Ace Pain Management” Surya Raguthu, “Biryani-Pot Restaurant” Sridhar Reddy Kanchanaguntla, “New York Life Insurance” Siddeswar Gubba for their support to this event.

The Janasena event is closed by Young children singing “Jana Gana Mana” with youngster Krithik Nalamothu guitar background score.