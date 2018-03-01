Nitin Sonawane’s World Bicycle Tour to promote Truth and Non-violence

A tribute to Mahatma Gandhi Sesquicentennial

Nitin Sonawane stops in Houston during his World Bicycle Tour to promote Truth and Non-violence in honor of and reminder of upcoming Mahatma Gandhi Sesquicentennial on October 2, 2019

Over the past 10 days Houston has benefitted immeasurably by Nitin Sonawane’s stop on his epic journey to circle the globe on a bicycle. As if that is not impressive enough, he is doing it solo, all by himself without a companion.

Nitin hails from Rashin, a small village near Pune, Maharashtra, Bharat (India). He started on his epic journey on November 1, 2016 from Sevagram, Vardha, home to Mahatma Gandhi’s last Ashram. Over the past 15 months he has logged more than 10,000 miles riding from Bharat to Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, China, Japan and now in USA. From here he is headed to South America, Africa, Europe, Middle East and end his epic journey in Lahore, Pakistan on October 2, 2019, Mahatma Gandhi’s Sesquicentennial, 150th birthday.

Nitin hails from a family of 3 brothers of an extremely modest family from Rashin, a small village, near Pune. His entire education was paid for by scholarships. Upon graduation from college in Information Technology he started working in that field. Pretty soon he got bored from work and felt that the money does not bring happiness.

In search for real happiness he first turned to Gautam Buddha and then to Mahatma Gandhi when he came in touch with Maharashtra Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, the organization that is sponsoring his odyssey. It was here that the idea of circling the globe to commemorate Gandhi Sesquicentennial and increase awareness of his message sprouted.

Mahatma Gandhi Library, MGL, learned of his stop in Houston when Nitin called Atul Kothari on Monday, February 19, 2018. He was referred to MGL by Ramesh Patel of BAPS when Nitin visited BAPS on Sunday, February 18, 2018. As Atul was speaking with Nitin on the phone his mind was racing to find ways to support his ride, facilitate his visit and publicize his journey in Houston.

At the time of the call he was staying at Casa Juan Diego, a Catholic charity for refugees, in Heights area. Next day Atul Kothari and Ajit Paralakar from MGL met with Nitin. They were impressed to learn that he had already visited several schools including St Agnes Academy in Houston area to share his amazing experience and story. He was invited to stay at Arya Samaj Greater Houston for the remainder of his stop. He graciously accepted the offer and moved into Arya Samaj the next day.

When Interfaith Ministries For Greater Houston learned about Nitin’s layover in Houston via press release sent out by MGL they were really impressed with the purpose, determination and sheer courage of Nitin. They arranged for an interview with Houston Chronicle. Just as soon as the Houston Chronicle publishes the article we will share it with everyone.

At MGL Office

On Thursday, Nitin visited DAV Montessori School operated by Arya Samaj Great Houston. When children learned of his odyssey their imagination went wild. In Nitin’s own words “He had never been asked so many questions about his undertaking in any other place”. Children became really fascinated. On Sunday he gave presentation during morning, 10 AM to 12 Noon, Satsang at Arya Samaj and met with Sunday School children who really embraced him just as children have been doing all over the world. He was also interviewed by Meena Datt on her popular radio program and Open Forum also covered him during their shown on Saturday.

DAVM Visit-2

Children of DAV Montessori School of Arya Samaj Greater Houston peppered Nitin with more questions than any other place in the World according to Nitin

Some of the most memorable moments of Nitin’s epic journey have been

1) Visit to Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan, venues of the explosions of first atom bombs

2) Walking with Buddhist monks in Japan for 2 months

3) In Thailand he was accompanied on bike by a Peace activist in Thailand. The peace activist rode with him and acted as his translator as well as made arrangements for vegetarian meals.

4) More upon publishing of his book upon completion of his epic, adventurous journey

If you want to contact Nitin then his e mail address is nitin.sonawane05@gmail.com. His facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/public/Nitin-Sonawane -World Peace and Friendship movement