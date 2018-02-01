New Year, New Possibilities: Fort Bend ISD plans to launch 2018 Community Education Program

FORT BEND ISD (January 26, 2018) – Fort Bend ISD’s Extended Learning Department is planning to grow its programs to offer enriched learning opportunities for all ages in 2018. Community Education courses will be offered at FBISD campuses within the community, and to determine what courses will be offered, the Extended Learning Department is hoping to hear from potential teachers and students.

By visiting the Community Education webpage on the FBISD website, members of the community are invited to participate in a brief survey to share what kind of courses they are interested in attending, and what they would like to see in a Community Education program. The website also includes a link where community members can submit course proposals, indicating what kind of courses they would be interested in teaching.

“We are truly excited about the possibilities that come with a Community Education program,” said Lori Montelongo, FBISD Assistant Director of Extended Learning.

“Community Education gives all of our community members an opportunity to become lifelong learners, which is an important attribute in the District’s Profile of a Graduate, and give our District the ability to engage and partner with our community in a new way. We want the courses to be affordable so that they are mutually beneficial for the community members and District as a whole.”

Montelongo says the goal is to offer courses that appeal to different age groups and cover a variety of topics: enrichment, recreation, self-improvement and academic prep. Locations will be chosen at a later date, and online courses could also be offered.

Following the community survey and the submission of course proposals, Extended Learning plans to launch the first courses in the fall of 2018.