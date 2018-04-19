New Teen, Miss, Mr. & Mrs Bollywood International 2018 Crowned!

Bollywood Shake hosted its 7th Annual Bollywood Pageant International 2018 at the Stafford Civic Center. Pageant Director, Ruchika Dias presented yet another glamorous, awe inspiring show with her team that included; Pageant Choreographer Priti Islam, Pageant Coordinator Bindhya Babu, Judges Coordinator Esha Shah and Backstage Manager Abha Jain. Contestants from all over the United States participated to compete for the coveted titles of Teen, Miss, Mr. and Mrs. Bollywood International 2018! The show was broadcast live on Facebook and Youtube.

The panel of judges included former Miss India & Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, Founder & CEO of HumFM Rehan Siddiqi, Omar Saeed Khan of Northwestern Mutual, Realtor Shaneel Mitha, Actor Dr. Pavan Grover, Lawyer Zainab Rizvi, Miss Pakistan USA 2017 Hirra Khan and Mrs. Bollywood USA 2015 Shruthi Bekal.

The emcees, Rocko Stedy Narvios and Niharika Nag (also the Pageant Coach), conducted the show flawlessly starting with a spectacular opening dance. This was followed by the evening wear introduction round of the contestants. The talent round showcased some outstanding talents including Bollywood dances, singing, a Salsa dance performance and an Aerial Acrodance act.

In the Ethnic Wear round, the contestants donned gorgeous, colorful and vibrant ethnic attire. The finalists chosen went through a Q & A round with the judges. Judge Tanushree Dutta asked a finalist “You are a mother, a wife and a career woman. What is the most important priority for you in life?” The winners were crowned by Tanushree Dutta and the past title holders – Miss Teen Bollywood USA 2017, Manjari Parikh, Miss Bollywood USA 2017, Pooja Gohil and Mrs. Bollywood USA 2017, Nadia Neubert.

The event was sponsored by Omar Saeed Khan of Northwestern Mutual, Realtor Shaneel Mitha and Universal Bakery and Snacks. A special thanks was extended to Zainab Kayani Rizvi and Pavan Grover for their support. Others recognized for their support were: Aslam Jivani and Abdul Khiyani of DECO ART, DJ Tariq Ali, DJ TAMIM, Arzoo Khan’s Vida Salon & Spa, Sonny and Jennifer Chohan of Houston Live TV Network, Jasleen Kaur Photography and Reflection Media Inc. USA.

Bollywood Pageant International 2018 winners!

Miss Bollywood International 2018 – Michelle Adamjee (Houston)

Miss Teen Bollywood International 2018 – Gursheen Kaur (California)

Mrs. Bollywood International 2018 – Malin Pathak (Austin)

Mr. Bollywood International 2018 – Nitish Singh (Arizona)

Miss Bollywood International 2018 1st Runner Up – Jasmin Sheth (Austin)

Miss Bollywood International 2018 2nd Runner Up – Tavishi Saxena (Michigan)

Miss Teen Bollywood International 2018 1st Runner Up – Siya Nair

Mrs. Bollywood International 2018 1st Runner Up – Mayuri Rana (Houston)

Mrs. Bollywood International 2018 2nd Runner Up – Sharan Budwal (Florida)