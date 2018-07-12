New Community Center and Chapel Opens in Stafford, TX

His Grace Dr. Zacharias Mar Aprem, Diocesan Bishop of the Southwest (center) and His Grace Dr. Youhanon Mar Demetrios (left) performing the consecration services at the opening of the new Community Center and Chapel in Stafford, TX on June 30, 2018.

STAFFORD, TX – St. Thomas Community Center and a new Chapel were consecrated by His Grace Dr. Zacharias Mar Aprem, Diocesan Bishop of the Southwest and His Grace Dr. Youhanon Mar Demetrios in the presence of Hon. Mayor City of Stafford Mr. Leonard Scarcella on June 30, 2018.

A large gathering of church members and friends attended the ceremony. Community Center include one Basketball court and a beautiful chapel. New Chapel was officially named as “St. Ephrem Chapel” The huge center is built in the property owned by the Church at a cost of over $3 million. The new Community Center will hold Sunday School classes for over 200 students.

After the dedication Mr. Thomas Ipe, Secretary welcomed the gathering. Mr. Jaison John gave an overview on how they were able to complete the project on time.

Mr. Manoj Thomas introduced His Grace Dr. Zacharias Mar Aprem for the presidential address. Mr. S.K Cherian introduced Hon. Mayor Leonard Scarcella. In his message, the Major admired the community for their support and contribution to the city and the people.

His Grace Dr. Youhanon Mar Demetrios gave an inspiring message and expressed his vision to establish a university college in the name of the church in United States.

Rev. Fr. Mamen Mathew introduced Rev, Dr. C.O. Varghese, Retd. Senior Vicar of the Diocese.

Very. Rev. Gheevarghese Aroopalla Cor Episcopa, Vicar of the St. Thomas India Orthodox Cathedral Church since its beginning, serving all their spiritual needs gave an emotional message. Mr. Manoj Mathew and Mr. Koshy P. John proposed a Vote of Thanks. The ceremony concluded with benediction by His grace Dr. Zacharias Mar Aprem.