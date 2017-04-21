New actor Trump heightens N. Korea drama: analysts

Geopolitical tensions flare every spring on the Korean peninsula, but analysts say the anxiety of recent weeks has been magnified by the unpredictable new player in the annual drama: Donald Trump.

North Korea always intensifies its rhetoric when Seoul and Washington stage annual large-scale joint military drills that it condemns as rehearsals for a potential invasion.

But this time threat and counter-threat from both sides sent tensions spiralling, generating lurid headlines and focussing global attention on the region.

The North says it needs nuclear weapons to protect itself and observers agree it is making progress towards a long-dreamed-of rocket capable of delivering a warhead to the US mainland.

With multiple sets of UN sanctions failing to quell its ambitions, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson last month said US military action was an “option on the table”.

Pyongyang promised “the toughest counteraction” to any attack while Washington pledged an “overwhelming response”, with Trump himself tweeting that the North “will be taken care of”.

Even so the North has carried out two rocket tests this month alone and paraded its arsenal, including a suspected new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), through the streets of Pyongyang.

Speculation has also mounted that it could carry out a sixth nuclear test, following two last year, although that has yet to happen.

Pyongyang’s threats and actions are not unusual — it has gone further in the past, sinking the South Korean corvette Cheonan with the loss of 46 lives in 2010, and three years later urging foreigners to leave the South to escape what it said was a looming nuclear war.