Neighborhood Centers celebrates 110th anniversary, announcing new agency name

Chevron to invest 1 million dollars for first Fab Lab in the Houston Region

HOUSTON – Thursday, February 16th – Houston’s largest community development organization is celebrating 110 years with a new name. More than 900 local and regional leaders joined the annual Heart of Gold luncheon celebration at Hilton Americas Hotel where the organization announced their new name, BakerRipley. This year marks the 110th anniversary of the agency’s founding by Mrs. Alice Graham Baker and 77 years of partnership with the Daniel and Edith Foundation. The name BakerRipley reflects an organizational merger of the two entities.

The name was chosen to honor the five generations of Bakers who have proudly carried on the legacy of Mrs. Alice Graham Baker, who led twelve women in founding the Houston Settlement Association. The name also memorializes Daniel and Edith Ripley and honors The Daniel and Edith Ripley Foundation, whose numerous contributions have helped to shape the course of our organization and its impact on generations of Houstonians.

Each year, the celebration also honors individuals with the Alice Graham Baker Award for making a difference in Houston communities. This year, BakerRipley honored Murry and Polly Bowden for investing in individuals working hard for a better life. The Bowden’s leadership and support helped Neighborhood Centers raise 20 million dollars to build Economic Opportunity Centers East, expected to open to the community in 2018. Their life long respect for others and commitment to the Houston community embody the spirit of Alice Graham Baker, and they not only lead the way but make it possible for others to walk alongside them making our region is welcoming place for all.

In total, the event successfully raised more than 1 million dollars. Proceeds from Heart of Gold support BakerRipley’s mission to connect hard working families to opportunities that support their educational, financial and civic aspirations.

BakerRipley also announced a major initiative that will help create future leaders and innovators in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).

One of the agency’s long standing partners, Chevron, plans to invest 1 million dollars to open the first Fab Lab in the region. The Fab Lab will be part of BakerRipley’s Economic Opportunity Center in East Aldine, expected to open in 2018, and it will consist of a suite of digital fabrication tools, computers and 3-D printers.

Students and adults will be able to develop critical thinking, problem solving and analytical skills they will need to compete in the global marketplace. East Aldine is a community of entrepreneurs and this Fab Lab will give them the tools they need to grow their businesses and build lasting financial foundation for this community. About Neighborhood Centers Neighborhood Centers Inc. brings resources, education and connection to nearly 600,000 people throughout Texas each year.

For more than a century, Neighborhood Centers has offered innovative solutions to help low-income families in emerging neighborhoods get a foothold in the region’s economy.

The organization works with residents in more than 70 service locations to help them discover the strengths and skills necessary to become productive, prosperous and self-sufficient. Building on the strengths of individuals and communities, Neighborhood Centers is transforming them. FOR GOOD. Neighborhood Centers Inc. is a United Way Agency.

For more information, visit www.neighborhood-centers.org