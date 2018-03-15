Neeta Bhasin Receives South Asian Women Empowerment Award 2018

On the eve of International Women’s Day, March 7, Neeta Bhasin, the CEO and President of ASB Communications and EVENTGURU Inc. received the South Asian Empowerment Awards from Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar in a glittering ceremony that was held at Leonards in Great Neck, New York.

The event was organized by Bindu Kohli of Bindu Kohli Entertainment, who wanted to honor 12 women who have achieved tremendous success against all odds and are strong and powerful mentors and role models for other South Asian women.

Neeta Bhasin was recognized for her exceptional contribution in diversity marketing and for being the visionary behind biggest South Asian celebration in New York – Diwali at Times Square, that is held every year to showcase, engage and educate all, about India’s arts, culture and colorful diversity. Neeta’s passion for community works related to women’s empowerment also earned her a Proclamation from New York State Senator Hon. Jose Peralta, which was presented to her by Mr. Dilip Chauhan, the former Deputy of Nassau County in New York, on the same day.