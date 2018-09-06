National Night Out Sugar Land promotes community involvement, neigborliness

The Annual National Night Out event involves more than 89,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world. In all, close to 31 million people participate in “America’s night out against crime.”

For more about Sugar Land’s National Night Out, contact SLPD crime prevention officers Harris Johnston at 281-275-2580 or Lauren Stockholm at 281-275-2956.

– City of Sugar Land