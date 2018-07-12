NATA Honors Texas A&M Neuroscientist

PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2018) – North American Telugu Association (NATA) felicitated neuroscientist Dr. Samba Reddy at the NATA Mega Convention in Philadelphia for his brilliant research achievements in discovering new medicines for brain diseases.

NATA is one of the biggest non-profit organizations that has been in the forefront of promoting the Telugu culture and community services in the US and Canada. NATA has organized this biannual convention as part of its core mission.

Indian-American billionaire businessman and famous cardiologist Dr. Prem Reddy, who is the Chairman of NATA, has honored Dr. Samba Reddy at the grand finale of the NATA Mega Convention held at the Philadelphia Convention Center on July 8, 2018. Dr. Prem Reddy has also made an announcement about Dr. Samba Reddy’s research record.

“We are honoring our proud member Dr. Samba Reddy in recognition of his exceptional scientific record of over 180 papers in prestigious medical journals,” said Dr. Prem Reddy, a grand sponsor for the 2018 NATA Mega Convention which attracted several thousands of Telugu people from across the country and many dignitaries from India.

Dr. Samba Reddy is a Professor at Texas A&M College of Medicine. His publications are available worldwide (http://orcid.org/0000-0003-2735-9550).