Name-drawing postponed in Virginia election drama

A random drawing to decide a topsy-turvy election in the US state of Virginia has been postponed after a last-minute challenge to a disputed ballot which left the candidates tied with 11,608 votes each.

The chairman of the state board of elections had been scheduled to draw a name out of a bowl on Wednesday to decide the winner of the race for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.

The stakes are particularly high because a win by the Democrats in the 94th District would leave a 50-50 split in the 100-seat house.

Republican incumbent David Yancey was initially found to be the winner of the election by 77 votes.

But a recount found that Democratic candidate Shelly Simonds had won by a single vote.

The result was tossed out, however, by a three-judge panel which determined that a disputed ballot should count for Yancey.

The left the candidates in a tie with 11,608 votes each.

Simonds, however, announced her intention Tuesday to file a legal challenge over the disputed ballot and the name-drawing was postponed.

“Drawing names is an action of last resort,” James Alcorn, the chairman of the state board of elections, said in a statement.

“Any substantive concerns regarding the election or recount should be resolved before a random drawing is conducted,” Alcorn said.

Republicans have controlled the Virginia House of Delegates for the past 17 years but Democrats picked up more than 15 seats in the November 7 election.

Among the Democrats winning a seat in the House was Danica Roem, who became the first openly transgender lawmaker in the United States.

Republicans hold a 21-19 majority in the Virginia state senate.