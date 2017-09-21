Musical Night in aid of Harvey Relief efforts by Sewa USA

by Staff Reporter

HOUSTON – Local talents rose to the occasion post hurricane Harvey and within a remarkably short period planned a Musical Night to raise funds to support Sewa USA, a non-profit spear-heading the relief efforts in Houston. Mousumi Banerjee played a lead in organizing the entire event that was held on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at the India House on West Bellfort. “The entire event was planned in 3 weeks which was extremely challenging. But after the success of the event I realized that it was worth the effort. I would like to thank the entire community to pour their support unconditionally. I hope our small effort will make a difference to the countless people who lost everything in this disaster,” Banerjee said.

The Musical team lead by Hemanth Thakkar with Deep Bhattacharya, Varun Tandon, Nupur Bansu, Padma Iyengar and Lakshmi Peter was a refreshing and enthralling especially after weeks of despair and dejection following the hurricane disaster. Hemanth Thakkar, founder of the band ‘Rhythm of Dreams’ was accompanied by Dishant Thakkar (Drums), Renison Macwan (keyboard), Jagdish Sheth (Dholak and Congo).

Artists from local dance schools also performed. Bindya Suresh Babu of Taal (a group of like-minded ladies)participated along with Jamie Mathew, Nandita Rajagopalan.

Soumee Choudhury owner and instructor of the Kathak Nitya Kala Kendra performed. The performers were Karnika Choudhury, Bhavika Chandak, Shabnam Heiramath and Chandana Sharma.

Laxmi Peter, owner and instructor of the Lakshmi Dance and Music Academy had her students Keerthana, Neesa, Mariah and Julia perform.

Banerjee extended her thanks to sponsors and supporters: Food sponsors Nirmanz Food Boutique, Aling’s Chinese Cuisine, Biryani Pot, Deep Foods, Auction Items donors, photographer Murali Santhana, D.j. Sage, DECO ART, Radio Dabang 105.3FM, Humtumdesi.com Houston, Rhythm of Dreams, Bollywood Shake Houston, FourWay Travel, Sonal Shah, and sponsor Dr. Virendra Mathur of India House where the event was hosted.