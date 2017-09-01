Most of Houston ‘now dry,’ as recovery begins

Houston was limping back to life on Friday one week after Hurricane Harvey slammed into America’s fourth-largest city and left a trail of devastation across other parts of southeast Texas.

“Most of the city is now dry,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told MSNBC. “And so we’re turning to recovery and housing, especially for individuals whose homes were greatly damaged.”

As flood waters receded in Houston and residents began slowly returning home other nearby towns such as Rockport, Beaumont and Port Arthur were struggling to get back on their feet.

Rescue workers were still scouring storm-ravaged southeast Texas by air and by boat looking for victims trapped in their flooded homes.

Harvey has been blamed thus far for at least 42 deaths and tens of billions of dollars of damage.

– ‘We need the resources yesterday’ –

Turner estimated that around 40,000 to 50,000 homes in the Houston area had suffered damage after Harvey made landfall last Friday as a Category Four hurricane, and said federal assistance was needed urgently.

“We need the resources now,” Turner told CNN. “In fact let me back that up. We need the resources yesterday.”

President Donald Trump visited Texas on Tuesday and is scheduled to return to the Lone Star State again on Saturday.

“Texas is healing fast thanks to all of the great men & women who have been working so hard,” he tweeted Friday morning. “But still so much to do. Will be back tomorrow!”

Turner, the Houston mayor, said providing housing is “critically important.”

“People can’t stay in shelters forever,” he said.

An estimated 30,000 residents of the Houston area sought refuge from the storm in public shelters and many will be returning to homes that are now uninhabitable because of flood damage.

Besides their homes, tens of thousands of residents also lost their vehicles in a state where having a car is considered a must.

– Debris removal a priority –

Removing debris was also essential, the Houston mayor said.

“People returning to their homes, they’re putting all of that debris out,” he said. “You can’t leave it out there. That will create a public health hazard.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott told ABC his state was facing a “massive, massive clean-up process.”

“People need to understand this is not going to be a short-term project,” he said. “This is going to be a multi-year project for Texas to be able to dig out of this catastrophe.”

“As the waters recede in Houston, of course they’re still rising over in Beaumont,” he said.