More than 15,000 celebrate the Lunar New Year at CCC

HOUSTON – More than 15,000 people from all over Greater Houston attended the Chinese Community Center’s (CCC) 15th annual Lunar New Year Festival on February 17.

The 2018 Lunar New Year Festival welcomed in the Year of the Dog and thrilled Houstonians with a full day of performances representing China, Tibet, Korea, Vietnam, and Polynesia. The event was highlighted by traditional Lion and Dragon dances, which were held on the main performance stage and around the festival grounds. Cultural performances ranged from martial arts and Chinese yo-yo demonstrations to belly dancing and traditional folk music.

Attendees also visited the festival’s East West Bank Marketplace, an outdoor bazaar that featured over 60 booths showcasing small and large businesses, community partners, and local food vendors. The booths offered delicious food from around the world, family-friendly craft activities such as lantern making, and traditional Chinese New Year merchandise.

This year’s Lunar New Year Festival was sponsored by East West Bank, Lead Corporate Sponsor of the East West Bank Marketplace; Houston Arts Alliance through the City of Houston; H-E-B; Wells Fargo; Xfinity; Discount Power; Houston Symphony; Bud Light/Silver Eagle Distributors; Drewstar Insurance; and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

In the 39 years since the Chinese Community Center was founded as a Chinese language and cultural heritage school, it has grown into the largest Asian-led social service agency in the southwestern United States. The organization supports the learning and positive development of at-risk youth, helps people from low- and moderate-income households achieve financial stability, helps immigrants integrate into American society, supports independent lifestyles for older adults and adults with disabilities, and promotes cultural awareness and appreciation for Houston’s diversity.

The Year of the Dog represents a milestone year for CCC. The agency expects to complete its New Horizons expansion project in fall 2018. Once completed, the project will add more than 24,000 square feet of programming space to the organization’s campus through the construction of a state-licensure-compliant adult day center, auditorium, multipurpose conference/office suites, courtyard garden, and additional recreational space.