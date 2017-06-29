Monumental welcome to HH Mahant Swami Maharaj in North America

ATLANTA, GA – On Wednesday, June 21, 2017, devotees, community members, and dignitaries gathered to welcome His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the current spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. The scene at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Atlanta, GA was one of deep joy and excitement, as this is Mahant Swami Maharaj’s first trip to North America as Guru of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, continuing the life work and mission of his guru His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj following his earthly departure. The event was also webcast live and viewed by thousands of devotees who could not make it to the event.

Following his arrival, a welcome assembly was held by BAPS community members on June 23, 2017. The welcome assembly marked a special occasion for devotees, young and old, who had worked together for several months planning for Mahant Swami Maharaj’s arrival.

The theme of the welcome assembly focused on the presentation of a Hindu Vedic pujan to officially greet Mahant Swami Maharaj. This pujan consisted of the recitation of scriptural shlokas and various offerings. Following this pujan, BAPS youth from performed a traditional swagat dance. The welcome assembly concluded with blessings from Mahant Swami Maharaj.

The welcome assembly included US Congressman Rob Woodall, Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols, and Mr. D.V. Singh, Head of Chancery, Consulate General of India in Atlanta. Also present were leaders of the city of Lilburn as well as leaders of numerous Hindu and non-faith-based organizations.

“You can tell a lot about a place and its people, and you make me swell with pride with this warm greeting. This congregation and its people welcome everyone. Everyone has been invited. That’s not easy to do to reach out and make them feel welcomed. BAPS has done that,” said Rob Woodall, U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. Rep. Woodall also remembered the life motto of His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj (In the joy of others, lies our own) when he mentioned, “While I had never heard the phrase before in my life, I can tell you now with conviction that the joy in these faces is truly found in the joy of others in our community.” While meeting Mahant Swami Maharaj before the assembly, Woodall shared, “I am in awe internally of the spiritual fortitude of your volunteers.”

As part of Mahant Swami Maharaj three-month tour across North America, he will visit eight cities in the United States. He will attend numerous celebrations including the ten-year anniversaries of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandirs in Atlanta, Toronto, and San Jose as well inauguration of the Ghanshyam Maharaj Abhishek Mandapam in Robbinsville, NJ.

Special celebration days for children, young adults and women are planned in each location. Devotees have spent months developing dynamic cultural programs and preparing facilities to support thousands of attendees at each event.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s vision continues to be his driving force behind guiding spiritual activities and organizational efforts. Throughout his life, Mahant Swami Maharaj has emphasized the importance of unity as the foundation for families, organizations, and communities. His life communicates the core values of BAPS rooted in mutual understanding, tolerance, respect, and love for all individuals and communities. During his tour, he aims to continue to inspire devotees throughout North America to live a balanced life, filled with spirituality, morals, family values, and respect for others.

For more details regarding His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj’s North America visit, please visit www.baps.org/msm17na or follow #MahantSwami on social media.