Modi meme MADNESS! Free speech advocates cite climate of intolerance in Hindu nationalist-led India as police file case over ‘insulting’ image of PM

Indian police have filed a defamation case against a group of comedians responsible for creating a mildly-amusing internet meme.

The meme is accused of insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the case against the comedians is the latest incident to raise fears over creative freedoms in the country.

A spokeswoman for the Mumbai police said on Friday that the force had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against All India Bakchod (AIB) over a tweet poking fun at India’s leader.

‘An FIR has been registered against AIB at Mumbai’s cyber police station after due legal consultation,’ Rashmi Karandikar told AFP.

The case has been registered under laws against defamation and spreading obscene material online.

Police received a complaint after AIB earlier this week tweeted a photograph of a Modi look-alike who had been spotted at a train station carrying a holdall and looking at his mobile phone.

Alongside it they posted a photo of the real Modi’s face but superimposed a dog’s features using a Snapchat filter. They included the hashtag ‘Wanderlust’ in an apparent reference to Modi’s regular trips abroad.

The tweet went viral on social media but sparked a backlash from Modi supporters and AIB ended up deleting it.

‘Will continue making jokes. And deleting if necessary. And making jokes again. And apologizing if necessary. Don’t care what you think,’ Tanmay Bhat, one of AIB’s founders tweeted.

It is not the first time AIB’s jokes have come under the scanner of Indian police.

In 2015 the popular group fell foul of authorities when they were at the centre of an obscenity investigation over some sexually explicit jokes in a comedy ‘roast’ show featuring several Bollywood stars.