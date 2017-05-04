Missouri City’s Legacy of Leadership

by Jacob David

MISSOURI CITY, TX – Mayor of Missouri City Allen Owen, the city’s 10th mayor, addressed a packed hall of professionals from every quarter of Houston, at the Quail Valley City Center, located on 2880 La Quinta, as Missouri City successfully completes 60 years, since its formal inception back in 1956. Sterling Carter, Chairman, Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, introduced the Mayor.

In his opening remarks, the Mayor thanked his dedicated staff, about whom he stated, “my great team without which none of this would have been possible.” He thanked the city officials, commissioners, seven council members, the school board and local businesses. He credited the importance of a good school district with a strong leadership, which plays a very important part in the lives of students and the city’s economic development. Owen has served the city as Mayor since his election on May 7, 1994. The city was the All America City Award finalist in 2016.

The Mayor urged everyone to get out and vote in the coming elections to ensure a strong government in place to ensure the best in technology, infrastructure, prime bond rating, conservative operating budget, the planning of new commercial and residential developments, and the redevelopment of existing businesses, and the best possible use of available land in Missouri City. A Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC) a Council appointed group, consisting of residents and consultant, Freese & Nichols has identified four zones for growth and development. These areas are:

1. Texas Parkway.

2. Cartwright Road.

3. FM 1092

4. Fort Bend Parkway.

A video thanking the council members was played to honor Floyd Emery – Mayor Pro Tem, District D; Yolanda Ford, District A, Don Smith, District B; Anthony Maroulis, District C; Jerry Wyatt, At Large Position # 1; and Chris Preston At Large Position # 2; for their dedicated service. He then mentioned the various projects that were underway, creating economic growth and vibrancy in Missouri City.

The City Hall re-development is underway to include a Visitor’s Center using funds from the Hotel Occupancy Tax. There are new development and redevelopment opportunities taking place in the city. Discount Tires is opening a new location on Texas Parkway to create jobs and serve the city’s residents. Gardner Capital Development is spending about $18 Million to build two senior housing facilities with 160 – 240 units, for mixed-use, near Texas Parkway and Turtle Creek Drive, for residents, ages 55 and older. Gala residence will be situated on 6 acres and Jubilee residence having 7.5 acres. Stripes has opened a new convenience store in Missouri City creating jobs and providing economic benefits to the city. Houston community college has opened its new education center with 69,340 square feet at a budget of $21.5 Million. Park Eight Ninety has about 439,704 square feet of warehouse space to lease with tax incentives from Fort Bend and Missouri City. He thanked the following companies for donating food and water to the event: Ben E. Keith Foods responsible for creating 419 jobs, and Niagra Water Bottling that employs 165 people. Burger King and Dairy Queen fast food restaurants have renovated their buildings.

The Mayor stated that the city Police and Fire Academy were hiring. The Mayor wanted citizens to recognize “Denim Day” which notes a matter of public safety to raise awareness about sexual violence. He congratulated Eugene Campbell, the new fire chief, who was unanimously approved by the council on September 6, 2016, and oversees 74 public safety officials.

He also thanked the Municipal Court services. He said there has been a 14% property value increase and the property taxes help the city improve its infrastructure like pavements, roads, bridges, school zone safety, traffic operations, and the addition of new cameras to regulate signals and the flow of traffic.

Mayor Allen Owen commended Anthony Snipes, City Manager, for his positive contribution to the city in the last two years. He is the seventh city manager to replace Ed Broussard. Anthony believes in Actions and Results, he said. He was grateful that Anthony had helped refinance the city’s debt obligations of $72.66 Million, saving its residents a total of $10.76 Million in interest payments alone over the next 20 years. Anthony is also responsible for starting the “Nuisance Abatement Team” with the help of members of Code Enforcement, Police officers, the City’s Development and Legal department, to measure outcomes on code enforcement initiatives. Overall, this would help residents to live peaceably and maintain attractive property values.

The Mayor mentioned that there is a motion underway to separate the tie up of the Missouri City Hotel Occupancy Tax (H.O.T for short) from the city of Houston. Currently, they are intertwined, which puts a constraint on Missouri city’s budget, slowing down city development.

Mayor Allen Owen closed on a high note that a job fair is being organized in Missouri City on June 7th which is a 2 days event. Local employers would be present. The bond issuance for $15.5 M for the city’s growth and development has also been approved, he said. Lastly, the mayor said he was glad to be the mayor of the “Show me City”.