Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation to host four days of family fun including music, art, food & outdoor movie

Scenes above from 2016 Missouri City Juneteenth Family Fun Day. I(mages courtesy of Missouri City)

The Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation (MCJCF) will celebrate its 16th annual festivities by hosting four days of fun-filled activities from June 11 – 16, 2018. This annual celebration is a family oriented, educational and a cultural experience that will include art exhibits, a movie in the park, the annual “One Mile of Smiles” parade and live music entertainment.
The mission of the MCJCF is to bring positive attention to the African-American community while celebrating the Emancipation Proclamation. Mark your calendars and plan to attend the following celebrations:

MONDAY – JUNE 11
Scholarship Golf Tournament
l Quail Valley Golf Course, 2880 La Quinta Dr.
l Registration begins at 7 a.m.
l Tournament begins at 8 a.m.
l Admission for an individual is $125
l Admission for a team of four is $500
l Award categories:
– Elected officials
– Women
– Over-all winner
Register online at www.mcjcf.com. The funds raised at the MCJCF Scholarship Golf Tournament, provide scholarships for deserving Missouri City/Fort Bend County students.


