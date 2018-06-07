Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation to host four days of family fun including music, art, food & outdoor movie

- Home
The Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation (MCJCF) will celebrate its 16th annual festivities by hosting four days of fun-filled activities from June 11 – 16, 2018. This annual celebration is a family oriented, educational and a cultural experience that will include art exhibits, a movie in the park, the annual “One Mile of Smiles” parade and live music entertainment.
The mission of the MCJCF is to bring positive attention to the African-American community while celebrating the Emancipation Proclamation. Mark your calendars and plan to attend the following celebrations:
MONDAY – JUNE 11
Scholarship Golf Tournament
l Quail Valley Golf Course, 2880 La Quinta Dr.
l Registration begins at 7 a.m.
l Tournament begins at 8 a.m.
l Admission for an individual is $125
l Admission for a team of four is $500
l Award categories:
– Elected officials
– Women
– Over-all winner
Register online at www.mcjcf.com. The funds raised at the MCJCF Scholarship Golf Tournament, provide scholarships for deserving Missouri City/Fort Bend County students.