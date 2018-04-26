Men for Change, Inc. presents 2018 “Uplifting Youth through Education” scholarship awards

Five FBISD seniors among organization’s scholarship recipients

FORT BEND ISD (April 24, 2018) – Men for Change, Inc. (MFC), hosted its Annual Scholarship Awards Gala this month at the Quail Valley City Centre. The event serves as a platform to grant scholarships to enable high school graduates to pursue their academic successes, while helping families reduce financial burdens.

FBISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Charles Dupre served as guest speaker at the event. He inspired students by sharing his background and educational journey that led to him becoming superintendent. He also reminded the students of the unlimited possibilities they can realize with diligence, commitment, steadfast purpose and hard work.

This year MFC awarded six (6) scholarships, totaling $2,000 each, to deserving Fort Bend ISD and Stafford Municipal School District students. The scholarship awards were possible through the generous donations of MFC benefactors and sponsors.

The 2018 MFC scholarship recipients include: Toni Ajala, Dulles HS; Sidney Brigance, Elkins HS; Louisa Idah-Oze, Marshall HS; Treveon J. Wigrys, Hightower HS; Aumari Wilson, Willowridge HS; and Jalon Jackson, Stafford HS.

“We were humbled and very grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support from our friends and sponsors, without whom these scholarships would not be possible,” said Will Willis, MFC President. “Because of them, we are able to help students in our community become all they can be.”