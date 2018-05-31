Mayor Turner attends the Annual Houston Iftar Ramadan dinner

Organized by Sister Cities and ISGH & many collaborating organizations.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner urged for immediate action to protect kids and schools. He was addressing to a diverse crowd at Houston Ramadan Iftar dinner with Mayor organized by Abu Dhabi, Baku, Basrah, Istanbul and Karachi Sister City Association along with The Islamic Society of Greater Houston and Several Collaborating Organizations at bayou City Event Center. In the keynote address Mayor Turner warned that tragedy at Santa Fe High School is a painful reminder that Bullet never discriminate and it can be target any one whether you Muslim, Christian or Jews. As we care about protecting travelers and visitors to federal, state and locally owned buildings, we must also show the same sense of urgency, concern, and compassion toward children and adults in schools, he said and added that Schools must be made to be as safe as airports and government building.

Mayor Turner further said that Houston is a big diverse family and the Muslim community is an integral part of it.

Congress man Al Green urged Congress to pass comprehensive legislation to reduce gun violence. It is critical that we keep up the pressure on both the Senate and the House to act to address this public health epidemic without further delay, he said and demanded the speaker of the house to bring legislation against gun violence to protect the school and children. On this occasion event coordinator Saeed Shiekh paid rich tribute to all sponsors and guests for their cooperation to make the Houston Iftar dinner successful every year.

Earlier Patron S. Javaid Anwar paid special tribute to the Mayor Turner while introducing him. Others who spoke were Member of Congress Sheila Jackson lee, Hononary Chair of the event & President Islamic

Circle of North America Javed Siddiqi, ISGH President M J Khan and Afzal Janjua, Imam Tauqeer Shah, Imam Khalis. The program was beautifully moderated by Eman Arabi Katbi.

Texas Governor, Greg Abbott sent a pre-recorded message honoring the event and specially lauded the great services and support of his close friend oil tycoon Javaid Anwar for Iftar dinner since last seven years.

On this occasion Congressional certificate from Sheila Jackson

And Al Green was also rewarded to Saeed Sheikh and his team.

Houston Iftar 2018 was attended by Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Consul Generals of several Countries, City officials and over 1700 Community members & Media.

The event is meant to showcase peace, diversity and unity.