Mayor Joe Zimmerman presents technical seminar on hurricane Harvey at ASIE luncheon

by Dinesh D. Shah, MBA, PE, RAS, PTC

The American Society of Indian Engineers and Architects (ASIE), held a luncheon in October 2017 featuring Joe Zimmerman, Mayor, City of Sugar Land as the speaker at Mayuri Restaurant. The event, a seminar on Hurricane Harvey was sponsored by KIT Professionals and ARKK Engineers filled and attended by over hundred professional members.

Welcoming the guests and Speaker Mayor Zimmerman, ASIE President Dinesh D. Shah said, “Joe knows engineering and business, and engineers, businessmen know Joe.” “Education, Experience, and Entrepreneurship result in success and promote a person to the most prestigious position,” he added.

Chetan Vyas with KIT Professionals and Vice President of ASIE introduced Mayor Zimmerman, a Civil Engineer from U of H, a Professional Licensed Engineer of State of Texas, and MBA in Finance, accounting and Economics from HBU. Zimmerman has shown his leadership ability in various roles as an engineer. He is currently the Director of Development for Cobb Fendley & Associate. Prior to this prestigious position, he also served as CEO of Eco Resources for a period of time. He has also held senior management positions in several Industries including engineering, water and wastewater operations, land acquisition and development, homebuilding, as well as an international assignment in Libya. Zimmerman directed land development activities for residential, commercial and industrial tracts including land planning, environmental, engineering & architectural design, special studies and construction for five (5) subdivisions within the 10,500 acre master-planned community of Clear Lake City.

Zimmerman is the 10th Mayor of City of Sugar Land. With his knowledge and experience of engineering and business management, Zimmerman presented a technically crafted seminar on Hurricane Harvey that recently affected in Sugar Land, Houston and some parts of Texas. The twenty two slides power point presentation was covered with facts and figures, design criteria, graphs, and photos. He said that Harvey was record storm and most extreme rain event in US History. He added and explained that though there was very little impact in the Sugar Land and Fort bend County, by sharing the overview of City’s drainage design system with relation to the 100 year of flood level records of Oyster Creek and Brazos River. From the city’s management point of view, he also briefed how the engineering and public works department was on alert to protect the city and citizens. At the end, he briefed the professionals about the future vision and ongoing efforts for the improvements based on the Harvey experience. This presentation was concluded with interesting Q and A session and concluded with interesting Q & A session.

The seminar was concluded with presentation of Certificate of Appreciation to Mr. Yadagiri Reddy of Mayuri Restaurant for supporting many ASIE events. The vote of thanks was given by Board Member Archana Sharma. The sponsors Sudhakar Kalaga and Madhu Kilambi and Board of Directors presented ASIE Mug and the Certificate of Appreciation to Hon. Mayor Joe Zimmerman. This complimentary seminar was well received by members and they earned one PDH Hour Certificate towards as a part of their continuing education requirements.

For more details about the presentation and information about ASIE, please visit the www.asiehouston.org.