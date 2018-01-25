Marshall High School students honored at calendar release event

FORT BEND ISD (January 23, 2018) – Several Marshall High School FFA students were honored for their participation in the 10th annual Honey Brown Hope Foundation calendar this month. The students were recognized for their photography that is featured in this year’s calendar, “We Love America Healthy, Clean and Green.”

Dr. Charles Dupre, FBISD’s Superintendent of Schools, sent a video greeting to congratulate the foundation on its anniversary calendar release. Assistant Superintendent Mary Ellen Eidson commended the students on their participation.

This year’s calendar highlights the importance of reducing food waste. As part of the event, the audience members pledged to do their part in cutting waste and helping their family and friends do the same.

“At the Honey Brown Hope Foundation it is in our nature to do what is good for the environment because that is what is good for all,” said Tammie Lang Campbell, Founder and Executive Director of the Honey Brown Hope Foundation.

The event included remarks from Houston Community College Fashion Professor Andrea Bonner, who encouraged the audience to think about other ways in which their actions influence the environment, including the clothing and shoes they wear. Sustainably-created clothing by HCC students was also on display.

Fox 26’s Damali Keith served as emcee for the event and donations were also collected for the Houston Food Bank.

Ron Reynolds, State Representative for District 27, and Neeta Sane, HCC Trustee for District VII, both commended the foundation on its continued success in promoting diversity in the greater Houston area and responsible decision-making in caring for the environment.

“The Honey Brown Hope Foundation has been phenomenal and it is my pleasure to be a sponsor of today’s event,” said Sane.