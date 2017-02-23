March of Dimes ‘Walk for Babies’ set for April fundraiser

Join Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital as they raise funds for infant health

SUGAR LAND – Kyndal was born at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital four weeks early, to a young, first-time mom named Jazmin Hosea. Like many premature babies, Kyndal had a number of serious health issues, and she required an extended stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Houston Methodist Sugar Land.

“Premature birth is the leading cause of death for infants in the U.S.,” said NICU nurse Beth Kennedy. “Because of the seriousness of the issues these babies face, and because they are so small and vulnerable, the NICU can be a scary, intimidating environment for parents – especially for young moms. But Jazmin was here every day for hours, and she worked hard to learn everything she could from the nurses so that she could eventually care for Kyndal herself.”

Thanks to the outstanding care she received, today Kyndal is nearly two years old and is happy and healthy. And as her way of saying thanks, Jazmin is serving as the 2017 Patient Ambassador for Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital’s March of Dimes Walk for Babies.

The hospital has a team participating in the first-ever Fort Bend Walk for Babies, scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 29 at Constellation Field, 1 Stadium Drive in Sugar Land.

Fort Bend residents are invited to join our team and participate in the 3.2-mile walk to raise funds that support healthy childbirth and babies.

Easily sign up at marchforbabies.org/team/HoustonMethodistSugarLandHospital and click on the pink “Join This Team” button on the right. Or, you can donate to our team by clicking on the orange “Donate” button.

“March of Dimes does a fantastic job of working to support healthy lives for newborns,” said Kennedy. “Proceeds from the annual Walk for Babies are used to fund research into understanding premature births and how to prevent them, as well as actually supporting moms like Jazmin – and their families – who are struggling with the stress and difficulty of having a premature baby. Participating in the walk is our way of giving back and working toward reducing or eliminating premature births here in Fort Bend.”

“Kyndal is healthy and active today because of the care and support that Houston Methodist Sugar Land and March of Dimes provided,” said Jazmin. “Participating in the Walk for Babies can help other new moms gain the skills and confidence they need to care for their premature babies and create even more success stories like ours. I encourage everyone to join our team or make a donation today.”

To learn more about Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, visit houstonmethodist.org/sugarland or our Facebook page at fb.com/methodistsugarland for the latest news, events and information.