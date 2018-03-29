March For Our Lives brings out the passionate students and adults in Riverstone, Sugar Land and Missouri City

by a Staff Reporter

FORT BEND – 15,000 Houstonians marched though downtown Houston on Saturday, March 24th but more locally, the residents of Sugar Land, Missouri City and the Riverstone community also turned out for a protest march.

Lead by students of Fort Bend High Schools and Junior High Schools (with help and organizing support by Facebook group Riverstonians Together), a crowd estimated at over 1500 gathered at 10am in Sugar Land Memorial Park and after practing a few motivational chants, set out towards the Smart Financial Centre a mile away.

Police vehicles were a discreet, watchful presence for the crowd as they wound up the sidewalk towards the freeway next to the Centre, ensuring a safe crossing at the traffic light.

An hour after it began, the marchers were gathered in front of the building, with students and supporters speaking words of encouragement and stories of harrowing feelings of fear at active shooter drills. Chants of “Never again” and “Enough is enough” rose and fell spontaneously.

The Interfaith Council of Fort Bend were there to speak of their pleasure in supporting the voices of the day. And a number of teachers walked up to the microphone to relate how amazed they were at the youth’s passion and their own feelings towards the subject of school gun violence.

Many young folks stressed the importance of the ballot box, voter registration and making their voices heard in the political arena in the upcoming 2018 elections.