Many Indian Americans participate in “Pedal Away Alzheimer’s” benefit ride

Indo-Americans have become familiar faces in major biking and running events across Greater Houston. The Annual MS 150 that is held in April of each year to raise awareness and funds for multiple sclerosis features hundreds of Indo-Americans pedaling from Houston to Austin. In fact, groups have special Indian meals served at La Grange for the Indo American riders.

Each year Ready2Roll conducts a training program over a 9 Saturdays that rookies and veteran bikers leverage to prepare for the MS 150. Over 1700 bikers participated in this program held in early 2017.

63-year-old, Ramesh Anand and 30-year Shivkant Singh, a PhD student at University of Houston were two rookie riders for the April 2017MS 150 program. They swear by the Ready2Roll program and believe that the only reason they could complete their maiden MS 150 was due to the awesome training provided by Ready2Roll.

On Saturday September, 16th, many Houston Indo-Americans, along with Ramesh Anand and Shivkant Singh will participate in a fund raiser bike ride for a cause to help raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and all the education and support opportunities offered by the Alzheimer’s Association.” “Every 66 seconds, someone in the U.S. develops Alzheimer’s dementia. By mid-century, someone in the U.S. will develop the disease every 33 seconds,” says Samantha Duffy, Constituent Events Coordinator with the Alzheimer’s Association Houston & Southeast Chapter.

Pedal Away Alzheimer’s Ride will take place on Saturday, September 16, 2017. Starting at 8:00 a.m. from the Austin County Fair and Convention Grounds in Bellville, TX, the route options are open to riders of all levels and will include various ride distances from 22, 39, 48 or 65 miles of cycling. The routes will include law enforcement at key intersections, SAG support, porta-lets at the start and finish as well as at the fully-stocked rest stops. Mechanical support will be provided by both Bike Barn and Sun & Ski Sports and the ride will end with a fun post-ride party. As part of the BP MS 150 Recommended Rides, this fall ride be well supported and well attended.

This ride is open to the public and online registration is available at: https://thedriven.net/event.race_reg/eid/8398013469

Contact Marshall Cohen for any queries at Marshall.Cohen@comcast.net