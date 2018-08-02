Mama Malhotra turns 90!

by Shobana Muratee

Shakuntla Malhotra, fondly called ‘Mama’ by the South Asian Americans in Houston, celebrated her 90th birthday with over 200 people on Sunday, July 22, at the India House community center.

Mama has been a regular at many community events for nearly 2 decades, over which time she has made hundreds of friends and fans, especially through her weekly cookery column in the Indo American News. She inherits the cultures of both India and Pakistan, which she shares through her authentic, home-style Punjabi recipes of Northern India.

Apart from her talent, she has a profound knowledge of her Hindu faith, which she shares with anyone that is interested. She also an amazing storyteller, as she never fails to astonish her admirers with such details of her family’s passage through the Indian Partition – the kind of stuff we find in history books.

Born on July 22, 1928 in Lahore, Pre-Partitioned India. After the Partition Mrs. Malhotra moved to Delhi with her husband who served in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and was posted to Hanoi for 2 years. Later, he was a IFS diplomat; they lived in London, Karachi, Teheran, Bern (Switzerland), Bucharest (Romania) and Kabul. They lived in Rajouri Garden, New Delhi till her passed away at the age of 83 in 2003, Soon aftr, Mrs. Malhotra immigrated to the US in 2004.

Since the last 14 years mama has made Houston her home with her younger son Jawahar Malhotra, Publisher of the Indo American News.

Her older son Jayant Malhotra, who lives Chicago, organized last weekend’s celebrations with entertainment that included a comedy skit that he produced and directed called Mama’s Cooking School (if she actually run one). Actors Diane Wutzke, Sarita Mehta, and Anil Dandona played the roles of students and Anjana Dhingra portrayed Mama as the cookery teacher.

Mama’s sons Jayant and Jawahar opened the program with the popular song “Ye mere prem patra padh kar”, but with a twist that was delightful. Thirteen year old Eesha Dhairyawan gave a wonderful dance performance. Surender Talwar sang a bhajan while Manisha Gandhi sang “Tora man darpan kahelaye”. The highlight was a Punjabi folk song “Lal chudda chanyakda” sung by mama herself. Emcee Jayant heightened the mood with a rendition of “Mere angane mein”, enticing the guests to join in. Sarita Mehta read a Hindi poem that she specially composed for the occasion.

Brief interludes saw introductions and comments from Jawahar acknowledging the people and organizations like India Culture Center, Club 65, FIS and IMAGH that “made mama a part of them and helped her to develop a legacy in Houston with people of all faiths,” as her son Jawahar put it.

The Malhotra family expressed their thanks to Polly Allam for the decorations, Darshak Thacker for sound system and drums, and Navin Mediwala for the event photography. Lunch was catered by Nirvana Indian restaurant.

The venue, India House, was ideal for the occasion as Indian Americans come together here for many celebrations. Mama’s 90 Birthday would be among the beautiful moments that the community would cherish. Guests got an interesting pictorial depiction of Mama’s life from the age 17 till now through the poster prints arranged under the rotunda of India House. Guests also signed the guest book as Mama’s grandsons welcomed them in.

Surrounded by her sons, Jayant and Jawahar, grandsons Sanjay Stefan (and his wife Dr. Alexandra Shepherd) and Jeremy Gyan (of Washington, DC) and other family and a host of friends, it was certainly a memorable moment for Mama, and for everyone who wished her many happier ones to come!

(with input from Jawahar).