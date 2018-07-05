Mahatma Gandhi Library members give tour of MG District

A group of 20 educators, community leaders and others led by Dr. Luz Mary Rincon visited Mahatma Gandhi District on June 21, 2018. . The group was interested in learning the process by which the area near Hillcroft and US 59 came to be known as Mahatma Gandhi District.

ICC officials, namely Col RC Bhalla , Nisha Mirani and Swapan Dhairyawan, who organized the tour were there to inform the group about the process that enabled renaming of the district. The group was also interested to learn about the Indian Culture and why Indo-Americans are so successful.

Atul Kothari (second from the left in the picture) of Mahatma Gandhi Library initiated the meeting and was also present to greet them.

The group met at Raja Sweets restaurant and then toured the Mahatma Gandhi District.