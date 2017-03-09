Maha Sivarathri celebrations at MTS

by Muthukumar & Sriram

Maha Sivarathri, or great Sivarathri is celebrated on 13th night (waning moon) and 14th day of the month Phalguna (Magha). Sri Meenakshi Temple gave their devotees a very unique and rare opportunity to make a holy pilgrimage to five important Siva Kshetras (Panch Bhootha Sthalams), all under one roof in Houston to experience the divine bliss of Lord Siva on the auspicious Maha Sivarathri on Friday Aug 24th. The event was attended by a steady stream of around 2,000 devotees from 6:30pm to 6:30 am on the 25th. According to legend, Maha Sivarathri is the night when Siva performs the heavenly dance of creation, preservation and destruction. Maha Sivarathri is celebrated at night as a solemn event filled with introspective focus, fasting, meditation on Siva, self-study, social harmony and overnight vigil at the Siva temples. The celebration includes maintaining a “jaagaran”, an all-night vigil and prayers, to signify that the night is for “overcoming darkness and ignorance” in one’s life and the world. Devotees brought fruits, flowers, leaves, sweets as “prasadam”, and milk, yogurt and honey for “abhishekam”. The authentic chanting if Rudram and bhajans by the priests and devotees made the event a thrilling experience for all. This year’s event was even more special since pradosham also fell on the same day. The main event consisting of homam followed by 108 sanku abhishekam and gold bilva archana was from 6:30PM to 9 PM. And a special cultural program was organized for this event. The temple was open all night for the stream of hundreds of devotees who stayed up for the chaturkala pujas at midnight, 1:30 AM, 3 AM and 4:30 AM. ). MTS was awash in divine splendor – Sarvam Siva Mayam.

Pancha Bootha Sthalams: The temple silpis (artisans), priests, staff and volunteers worked hard to create a spectacular display of the Five Pancha Bhootha Sthalams i.e. sacred Siva temples in South India dedicated to the Five Earth Elements, namely Prithvi (earth), Appu (water), Agni (Fire), Vayu (air or wind) and Akash (space). They are located at Thiruvanaikaval (Water), Kanchipuram (Earth),Tiruvannamalai (Fire), Sri Kalahasti (Air) and Chidambaram (Space) respectively, with 3 of the 5 temples-Chidambaram, Kanchipuram and Sri Kalahasti all situated on a straight line exactly at 79 degree 41 minutes East longitude – truly an engineering, astrological and geographical wonder.

Jambukeswarar Temple at Tiruvanaikkaval near Thiruchirappali, Tamil Nadu – Appu Stalam (WATER) Swamy – Jambukeswarar and Ambal – Akhilaandeswari. This ancient temple celebrates Siva as Jambukeswara, an embodiment of the element “WATER” and is often referred as Appustalam. Even today water oozing out near the Sivalingam in the temple.

Ekambareswarar Temple at Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu – Prithvi stalam (EARTH)

Swamy – Ekambareswarar and Ambal – Elavar Kuzhali (Kamatchi). Kanchipuram a temple town is considered to be the foremost among the seven prime pilgrimage centers in India.

Arunachaleswarar Temple at Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu – Thejo stalam (FIRE)

Swamy – Arunachaleswarar and Ambal – Unnamulai Amman. Tiruvannamalai is the Thejo (Fire) sthalam where Lord Siva (Annamalayar or Arunachaleswarar) manifests himself as a column of “FIRE” in the Annamalai hills to bring light to the world and eliminate the darkness (“ego”).

Sri Kalahasthiswarar Temple at Kalahasthi, Andhra Pradesh – Vayu stalam (WIND)

Swamy – Kalahasthiswarar and Ambal – Gana Prasoonamba. Srikalahasthi is known as Kailash of South and the temple here dedicated to Siva (Kalahasthiswara). It is said to be the place where Kannappa Nayanar (one of 64 Nayanmars) was ready to offer his eyes to cover blood flowing from the Siva linga before the Lord Siva stopped him and granted him mukti.

Thillai Natarajar Temple at Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu – Aagaya Stalam (SPACE)

Swamy – Natarajar and Ambal – Sivagamasundari. The word Chidambaram refers to the sky of consciousness (chit, meaning “consciousness”, and ambaram, meaning “sky”). Lord Siva (Nataraja) manifests his Ananda Tandava pose (the Cosmic Dance of bliss) in the cosmic golden hall (the hall of consciousness called Chit Sabha). This successful event was coordinated by Mr. M.K. Sriram, Mr. Pandurengan, Mr. Muthukumar, and Dr. Padmini Nathan.