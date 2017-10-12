Maestros of Sur and Soul enthrall Houston with their music

Article by Sunanda Vashisht and

Sasi Raghavan

STAFFORD – On Friday, September 29th, Maestros of Sur and Soul came together to hypnotize the audience assembled at the Stafford Civic Center. Saadhana Sur Sang, a concert series rapidly growing in popularity, was another impeccably organized presentation of the Center for Indian Classical Music of Houston (CICMH). CICMH, spearheaded by renowned classical Vocalist, Pandit Suman Ghosh, is synonymous with purity and authenticity in Hindustani Classical Music. This program was dedicated to Houston’s spiritual healing after the extreme challenges faced by our city due to Hurricane Harvey.

The concert began with an eloquent speech by the chief Guest, Honorable Mayor of Stafford, Leonard Scarcella. He awarded Pandit Ghosh a proclamation in recognition of his excellence, commitment and contributions to Hindustani Classical Music and declared September 29th as ‘Pandit Suman Ghosh Day’ in the City of Stafford.

For the first time since its inception 14 years ago, CICMH presented its Founder’s concert under its banner. For this special occasion, Pandit Suman Ghosh, presented Haveli Sangeet, a genre of music revived by his Guru, Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj-Ji.

Pandit Ghosh’s renditions in a variety of raags were technically awe inspiring and steeped in Bhakti Bhaav (devotion). One could feel the very presence of Lord Krishna and there was not a dry eye in the audience. Even after the intermission was announced, the audience continued to stay seated, reveling in the spiritual crescendo that Pandit Ghosh had taken his rendition to.

Pandit Ghosh was ably accompanied on Tabla by well-known performer and Guru, Pandit Shantilal Shah, and on vocals by his talented disciples Apurva Ghosh, Prasun Kolhe, Jaytirth Mahoorkar and Shashank Trivedi. Together they mesmerized and created a magical evening.

In the second half, the inimitable Santoor maestro, Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya took the stage. With his deft and nimble handling of the Santoor, Pandit Bhattacharya unfolded the melodious Raag Rageshree. His elaborate and unhurried portrayal brought alive the beauty of the raag and his virtuosity in handling in his instrument. Like a master sculptor, Pandit-Ji chiseled each part of the Raag deftly with masterly accompaniment on Tabla by Shri Subrata Bhattacharya.

The Master of Ceremony, Shri Suresh Raghavan, adeptly held the entire musical evening together with his splendid articulation.

Thanks to CICMH, the evening was indeed invigorating and spiritually elevating, providing solace, musical succor and inspiration to all present and leaving them eagerly looking forward to what CICMH will bring to them next!