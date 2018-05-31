Local Law Enforcement, HISD and HMAC Work Together On ‘Project Safe Start’ Again

The initiative entails increased patrolling around schools and neighborhoods coinciding with the start of summer vacation for Houston area middle and high school students

AL ORTIZ | POSTED ON MAY 29, 2018 Once again, local law enforcement agencies, the Houston Independent School District (HISD) and Houston Ministers Against Crime (HMAC) are working together on ‘Project Safe Start’ and this year the recent mass shooting at the Santa Fe High School is in the minds of the people involved in the initiative.

Coinciding with the end of the school year and local students starting their summer vacation, ‘Project Safe Start’ entails increased law enforcement patrolling around schools and neighborhoods, especially near the so-called hot spots where trouble may arise because of, for instance, simmering feuds that some students might want to settle.

The initiative, which has been going on for more than 20 years, covers mostly HISD’s middle and high schools.

“You have some students who may be interested in settling scores or maybe interested in causing problems,” commented HPD Assistant Chief Sheryl Victorian during a press conference held on Tuesday to announce the launch of the 2018 edition of the initiative.

“We could not come to this without the burden and the concerns of the Santa Fe situation,” noted Reverend F.N. Williams, II, from the Antioch Baptist Church church and a member of HMAC.

Paul Cordova, Chief of HISD’s Police Department, also made a reference to the mass shooting and said that “it is weighing heavy on our hearts and we know how serious this is and we have our full attention on the matter.”

Chief Cordova also commented his department is forming an Emergency Response Team that will be able to be deployed “rapidly,” although he didn’t provide details.

The Police Department of Texas Southern University also takes part in ‘Project Safe Start’.