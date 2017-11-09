Local artist and classical musician/composer wows California art lovers

By Shobana Muratee

SUNNYVALE, CA – Houston’s renowned artists and musician Kartik Trivedi held “One Man Art Show “of his paintings at the Sunnyvale Community Center in Sunnyvale, California, on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, where he exhibited over 60 select paintings. About 80 invited guests attended the show organized by Friends of Kartik Trivedi. G.S Satya, a local businessman who is an ardent admirer and supporter of Trivedi’s art and music. He has personal collection of eight of the artist’s painting. Introducing the artists at the show, Satya said, “Karthik is a genius artist and we should support him. He should visit us every year because we miss his music and art,” he said urging the guests to buy his paintings.

Once on the piano, Trivedi had the audience spell bond with his Indian classical music. He was accompanied by Surender Mann on tabla. The guests had an uplifting experience with art and music especially by a world renowned artist who has over the years promoted India’s culture through his exemplary talent. “We should promote our own community artists because we are all in need of solid support,” Trivedi said addressing the gathering at Sunnyvale.

Trivedi’s paintings adorn the halls of prominent personalities including US Presidents Ronald Reagan Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Abroad, he has one in the Buckingham Palace, one gifted to Francois Mitterand, President of France and two with and with India’s late Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi .

Trivedi is a recipient of numerous awards his latest being from Lalit Kala Academy, Gujarat State government where the Academy honored him with the title of “Gujarat Gaurav” (Pride of Gujarat) and received one lakh rupees as an award.

Trivedi will hold another exhibition on Sunday, Nov. 12 at the India Community Center (ICC) Fremont, California an event exclusively to honor the donors who helped build the community center. About 14 of the priced collections will be displayed here. Forty-five donor couples and guests are expected to attend the event where Kartik Trivedi will be the featured as the guest artist.