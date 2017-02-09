Letter spewing hate left on Fort Bend home

by Deborah Wriggly, KTRK

A family in the Riverstone community in Fort Bend awoke to a flyer left at their home in the middle of the night.

The opening sentence was “Our new President, Donald J Trump is God’s gift to the white nation.”

It went on to say “we need to get rid of Muslims, Indians, and Jews,” telling them to “get out of Texas and go back to where you came from.”

The family, described as Asian by family friend Tony Wadawhan, is too frightened to report it to police, much less discuss it publicly. They don’t know if they were specifically targeted, or if their house was selected at random.

“It is literally spewing in word form hate for everybody who isn’t white Anglo Saxon,” he said. “That’s basically what this letter says.”

It is the second incident this week of hate-based incidents. Several homes in Sienna Plantation, which neighbors Riverstone, had swatiskas spray painted on fences and the side of a house. That was reported to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating.

Recently, recruitment posters were removed from several Texas universities, including Rice. They had been put up by a white nationalist group.

The regional Anti Defamation League office is seeing an uptick in reports of racially offensive leaflets and fliers in the first month of this year. In January 2016, it received about ten reports. This year, the number doubled.

“Perhaps it’s more people reporting what they see,” said ADL associate director Dena Marks. “Or there’s something in the current rhetorical climate that makes people want to put this language out and we really need to fight against that.”

Andre Brumfield, who lives in Missouri City, has his own opinion.

“They’ve always been around. The only difference they feel comfortable in letting it come out because of the hate that’s being spread in the world.”