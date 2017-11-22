Lakeview Elementary preparing for Centennial Celebration, March 24

School is seeking donations, sponsorships from the community

FORT BEND ISD (November 16, 2017) – Lakeview Elementary is gearing up for a celebration 100 years in the making – its Centennial Celebration Saturday, March 24, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lakeview Elementary (314 Lakeview Drive, Sugar Land 77498). The event will be free and open to the entire community.

District and City leaders are scheduled to attend to help kick off a day of fun and celebration. There will be food trucks, carnival games, silent auctions, raffles, a mini historical museum of Lakeview, performances by select FBISD student groups and much more.

Planning for the event has begun and the school is seeking sponsorships and monetary donations to help with the event.

Sponsorship levels are:

Diamond – $5,000 +

Platinum – $2,500 +

Gold – $1,000 +

Silver – $500 +

Mercury $250 +

Bronze – $50, $75, $100 +

The school is also seeking in-kind donations related to printing, stage equipment, moonwalks, t-shirts, hospitality, food and drinks and much more. If you’re interested in a sponsorship or donation, contact Riqisha Rios, Centennial Celebration Chair at 832-563-9760 or LVEsponsors@yahoo.com.

Be sure to also follow Lakeview Elementary on Twitter, @LVE_vikings, like the Lakeview PTA’s Facebook page, and bookmark the school’s website to stay up-to-date on the latest.