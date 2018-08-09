Kulkarni wins support of influential Indian Americans in Sugar Land

by Shobana Muratee

SUGAR LAND – Noted Indian American couple Leela and Nat Krishnamurthy hosted a Meet-and-Greet for Texas’ District 22 Congressional candidate Sri Preston Kulkarni on Friday, August 3 afternoon at their residence in Sugar Land.

A small group of Indian Americans and Sugar Land residents including Former Mayor Pro-Tem, City of Sugar Land Tom Abraham and his wife Sarah attended the event to give their support and discuss campaign strategies, especially in connecting with the large South Asian community in Houston. “The biggest achievement is activating all the different sub-communities within the South Asians,” Kulkarni said, and mentioned that he has taken every opportunity to address gatherings at various South Asian events. “But there are still many community sub-groups that need to be addressed.”

He also mentioned that during the election primary, the group which he got the least support from was from the Malayalees, and Tom agreed to connect with some “aggressive members in that community,” which he is well connected to. One way to garner votes Kulkarni mentioned was to commit with Vote Cards, where potential voters pledge their vote with their contact details and they will be sent an early voting day reminder. Phone calls, voter registration and event attendances were other concrete suggestions. Yard sign distribution was another must.

“This is time we have to make history, we have the chance we have a good candidate if we do our civic duties then nothing is impossible,” Tom Abraham stated.

Sri said that he would like to make the race ‘polite’ and not get make it ugly.

For more information on the Congressional candidate visit kulkarniforcongress.com